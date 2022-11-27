Kirby Smart sounds off on SEC power in wake of South Carolina win at Clemson

Dawgnation Logo
Georgia Tech
14
Final
37
(1) Georgia
  • Middle Tennessee
    33
    Final
    Florida International
    28
  • Appalachian State
    45
    OT
    00:00
    Georgia Southern
    45
    (6) LSU
    17
    3rd QTR
    1:23
    Texas A&M
    24
    (25) UCF
    31
    3rd QTR
    3:31
    South Florida
    29
    (9) Tennessee
    28
    3rd QTR
    11:13
    Vanderbilt
    0
  • (13) Notre Dame
    7
    3rd QTR
    11:14
    (5) USC
    17
    Oklahoma
    24
    Halftime
    Texas Tech
    23
    Tulsa
    20
    3rd QTR
    15:00
    Houston
    24
    Syracuse
    3
    3rd QTR
    7:15
    Boston College
    10
  • Pittsburgh
    28
    2nd QTR
    00:31
    Miami (FL)
    0
    Kansas
    21
    2nd QTR
    00:55
    (15) Kansas State
    30
    Air Force
    7
    1st QTR
    2:16
    San Diego State
    0
    (12) Washington
    Sun, 11/27 on ESPN @3:30 AM ET
    Washington State
  • BYU
    Sun, 11/27 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 AM ET
    Stanford
    Akron
    Fri, 12/2 on CBS Sports Network @6:00 ET
    Buffalo
    North Texas
    Sat, 12/3 on CBS Sports Network @12:30 AM ET
    UTSA
    Baylor
    27
    Final
    (24) Texas
    38
  • Toledo
    14
    Final
    Western Michigan
    20
    Central Michigan
    19
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    38
    Utah State
    23
    Final
    Boise State
    42
    (19) Tulane
    27
    Final
    (21) Cincinnati
    24
  • Arizona State
    35
    Final
    Arizona
    38
    New Mexico
    0
    Final
    Colorado State
    17
    North Carolina State
    30
    Final
    (18) North Carolina
    27
    Arkansas
    27
    Final
    Missouri
    29
  • Nebraska
    24
    Final
    Iowa
    17
    (17) UCLA
    35
    Final
    California
    28
    Florida
    38
    Final
    (16) Florida State
    45
    Wyoming
    0
    Final
    Fresno State
    30
  • Georgia State
    23
    Final
    Marshall
    28
    West Virginia
    24
    Final
    Oklahoma State
    19
    Rutgers
    0
    Final
    Maryland
    37
    South Carolina
    31
    Final
    (7) Clemson
    30
  • Army
    44
    Final
    UMass
    7
    Old Dominion
    20
    Final
    South Alabama
    27
    Western Kentucky
    32
    Final
    Florida Atlantic
    31
    New Mexico State
    49
    Final
    Liberty
    14
  • (3) Michigan
    45
    Final
    (2) Ohio State
    23
    (23) Coastal Carolina
    7
    Final
    James Madison
    47
    Kent State
    30
    Final
    Buffalo
    27
    East Carolina
    49
    Final
    Temple
    46
  • Akron
    44
    Final
    Northern Illinois
    12
    Rice
    17
    Final
    North Texas
    21
    Louisville
    13
    Final
    Kentucky
    26
    Wake Forest
    31
    Final
    Duke
    34
  • UTEP
    31
    Final
    UTSA
    34
    UAB
    37
    Final
    Louisiana Tech
    27
    Illinois
    41
    Final
    Northwestern
    3
    Troy
    48
    Final
    Arkansas State
    19
  • Memphis
    31
    Final
    SMU
    34
    Auburn
    27
    Final
    (8) Alabama
    49
    Purdue
    30
    Final
    Indiana
    16
    (10) Oregon
    34
    Final
    (22) Oregon State
    38
  • Minnesota
    23
    Final
    Wisconsin
    16
    Hawai'i
    14
    Final
    San Jose State
    27
    Michigan State
    16
    Final
    (11) Penn State
    35
    (14) Utah
    63
    Final
    Colorado
    21
  • Iowa State
    14
    Final
    (4) TCU
    62
    Louisiana
    41
    Final
    Texas State
    13
    Southern Miss
    20
    Final
    Louisiana-Monroe
    10
    Nevada
    22
    Final
    UNLV
    27
South Carolina stunned Clemson on the road in the final game of the regular season.
@GameCockFB

Kirby Smart sounds off on SEC power in wake of South Carolina win at Clemson

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Kirby Smart hasn’t paid any attention to the CFP rankings or what the committee has had to say.

But the Georgia football head coach knows what he sees around him in the SEC, and that says enough about what the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0 SEC) have accomplished by going undefeated this season.

Georgia beat Georgia Tech 37-14 on Saturday to cap its second consecutive perfect regular season, and moments later, South Carolina accentuated the SEC power point by winning at Clemson, 31-30.

“I don’t need the College Football Playoff committee or any person to tell me what the SEC is like,” Smart said, asked how the Gamecocks’ win over the ACC’s traditional powerhouse might affect the CFP rankings landscape. “Look, I was born and raised in this, and I know how good it is. I know how physical it is.

“I know how hard it is to play in this league. Week in and week out, it’s tough and physical.”

So much so that Georgia should stay No. 1 in the next CFP rankings even with No. 3 Michigan beating No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 in Columbus on Saturday.

There figures to be some making the argument that the Wolverines’ dominant win over the Buckeyes is among the best wins of the season.

Michigan, of course, doesn’t have to play a rigorous SEC regular season schedule.

Smart has noted it’s common for teams from other conferences to talk about wanting to play an SEC team in the postseason to prove a point.

“Now, everybody always wants a piece of the SEC .... ,” Smart said. “They talk about it, and they don’t play in it year-round.

“So it’s different when it comes to bowl season and it’s a one-game matchup, but if anybody’s wanting an invitation, they can come play in this league. It’s tough.”

Michigan got a piece of Georgia in last season’s CFP Orange Bowl Semifinal and it didn’t go well, with the Bulldogs winning 34-11.

There’s still plenty of football left before the CFP Semifinals are announced on Dec. 4, but already, there has been plenty of talk and speculation about the matchups.

As for South Carolina’s win, Smart did not sound surprised to see his former assistant coach, Shane Beamer, lead the Gamecocks to the win.

“I know that South Carolina’s a really good football team, I mean, I got to watch them play Tennessee last week, and what they did was pretty incredible,” Smart said. “They scored however many possessions in a row. It was just crazy, and that’s hard to do on air, and they did it against a defense.

“They’re playing really good football right now, and Shane’s doing a good job.”

