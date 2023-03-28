Kirby Smart ‘not gonna whine and cry’ about new SEC scheduling model

ATHENS — Kirby Smart loves Georgia football traditions as much as anyone, but the Bulldogs head coach isn’t fretting pending changes to the schedule. The SEC will go to a new schedule model in 2024 with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma to the league. A 3 + 6 schedule model appears to be the most likely schedule model — three annual league opponents, six rotating — for a division-less league.

RELATED: Another key Georgia player goes down, new need position The most popular projection has Georgia playing Florida, Kentucky and Auburn annually, arguably one of the tougher draws. Smart, however, doesn’t have any reaction to the changes ahead.

“I have no thoughts on my permanent opponents, it’s not my job to pick them,” Smart told a crowd in Macon last week. “I’m not going to whine and cry. I’ll take whoever they give us and try to beat them. I think that’s the best way to handle it.” Alabama coach Nick Saban created quite a stir when he complained about projections that the Tide would play LSU, Tennessee and Auburn as its three annual opponents. UGA players at the NFL Combine were just the opposite of Saban, wanting their school to play the test teams possible.