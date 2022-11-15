Social media reacts to SEC Coach of the Year poll: Kirby Smart, Josh Heupel or Brian Kelly?

ATHENS — Kirby Smart is a two-time SEC Coach of the Year and is among those being considered for the award this season. Smart, of course, pays such things no mind as he prepares his No. 1-ranked Georgia team for a 3:30 p.m. game at Kentucky on Saturday. But many others have taken note as this season presents multiple worthy candidates for the award.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel leads the nation’s No. 1 scoring offense (47.4 points) and has emerged as the strong favorite based on an unscientific internet poll. Heupel, along with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, was co-winner of the Steve Spurrier national first-year coach of the year award last season. Some prefer Kelly for SEC Coach of the Year this season, noting how the winningest coach in Notre Dame history came south and has transformed an LSU program that was in disarray in just one season. Georgia has clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game where it will face Kelly’s Tigers at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.