Nick Saban heaps more praise on Jermaine Burton after Alabama Scrimmage Two

Georgia had to play SEC powerhouse Alabama twice en route to winning the CFP Championship last season, and it’s a good bet the Tide will stand in the Bulldogs’ path again in 2022. WATCH: Kirby Smart shares hilarious TV moment with Nick Saban This time around, Alabama figures to be running an offense featuring one of Georgia’s most explosive players the past two seasons in the form of Jermaine Burton.

RELATED: Understanding why Georgia elite WR transferred to Alabama “He made a couple of big plays today, and I think it’s really important,” Tide coach Nick Saban said on Saturday, addressing the Alabama media after the team’s second scrimmage of the spring on Saturday.

“I think he’s had a really good spring, he’s been very productive, he was productive again today. I think he had like seven catches and a couple of big plays.” Burton, of course, transferred from Georgia to Alabama after last season. It’s hard to imagine the rivalry getting any hotter after last year.