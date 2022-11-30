Lane Kiffin destroys new Auburn coach on Twitter, references Hugh Freeze’s indiscretions

ATLANTA — It didn’t take long for Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin to get crossways with new Auburn coach Hugh Freeze. In true Kiffin form, the Ole Miss coach let Freeze have it via his Twitter account on social media after the new Auburn coach took a side shot at the Rebels’ football program he once coached from 2012-2017. “I feel like this is, no offense to another school or anything, but I feel like I’ve leapfrogged where I was at that time by being in this family and this culture here,” Freeze said. “I see this as one of the top 10 football programs in the nation.”

RELATED: College Football Playoff drama unfolding, Rose Bowl, Tennessee in middle of it Freeze left Ole Miss amid reports he called an escort service, with then-athletics director Ross Bjork telling Fox Sports the school “proactively looked into the rest of (Freeze’s) phone records and found a concerning pattern.” Auburn hired Freeze as its new head coach this week after Kiffin dominated reports last week as the school’s leading candidate.

Dec. 5, 2011 — Freeze is named head coach at Ole Miss. He leads the Rebels to a 6-6 record in his first season after the program went 2-10 the year prior to his arrival. Feb. 6, 2013 — Freeze’s first full recruiting class at Ole Miss, following a 6-6 record in Year 1, is ranked eighth nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings. The Rebels sign four five-star prospects: No. 1 overall recruit Robert Nkemdiche, top-rated offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, No. 1 receiver Laquon Treadwell and top-five safety Tony Conner. Feb. 5, 2014 — Freeze signs a second consecutive top-15 recruiting class. Oct. 4, 2014 — No. 11 Ole Miss defeats third-ranked Alabama, 23-17, in Oxford, as Freeze gets the first signature win of his career with the Rebels, knocking off Nick Saban’s Tide. Ole Miss climbs to No. 3 in the AP poll the following day, the program’s highest ranking since 1964. Ole Miss finishes the season 9-4 with a trip to the Peach Bowl. Sept. 19, 2015 — Ole Miss knocks off No. 2 Alabama, 43-37, in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Freeze becomes just the third SEC head coach to beat Saban in back-to-back seasons, joining Steve Spurrier and Les Miles. Ole Miss finishes with its best season under Freeze, going 10-3 with a Sugar Bowl berth and top-10 ranking in the final AP poll. Jan. 21, 2016 — Freeze calls a Florida-based escort service from his university-issued cell phone. The call is discovered a year later and brought to the attention of Ole Miss administrators by the attorney for Nutt, who was suing Ole Miss for defamation.