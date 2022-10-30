Lane Kiffin ‘clowns’ Jimbo Fisher with joker comment, dog’s Twitter account
SEC football is popping with a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown highlighting a weekend of East and West Division showdowns in Athens an Baton Rouge.
The Tennessee at Georgia and Alabama at LSU games top the charts, but Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is providing his share of theatrics.
Kiffin took to social media as well as his postgame on-field interview to troll Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher after his Rebels held on for a 31-28 win in College Station on Saturday night.
Kiffin made it clear he is still upset about Fisher referring to him and Alabama coach Nick Saban as “Clown acts” during his now famous rant.
“When someone attacks you personally and calls you and your buddy Coach Saban both clowns, you take that personal,” Kiffin said, per ESPN.
Kiffin had stirred the pot leading up to National Signing Day, likening current college football recruiting to NFL free agency.
“I mean, we have free agency in college football,” Kiffin said on the eve of the 2022 class’ early signing day. “And the kids, a lot of times, go to where they’re going to get paid the most.”
Kiffin wasn’t done, assuring that Texas A&M was spending a great deal more than other schools
“We don’t have the funding resources as some schools with the NIL deals,” Kiffin said then. “It’s like dealing with salary caps. I joked I didn’t know if Texas A&M incurred a luxury tax with how much they paid for their signing class.”
Fisher angrily denied reports that the Aggies had spent $30 million on their recruiting class.