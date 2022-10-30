Lane Kiffin ‘clowns’ Jimbo Fisher with joker comment, dog’s Twitter account

SEC football is popping with a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown highlighting a weekend of East and West Division showdowns in Athens an Baton Rouge. The Tennessee at Georgia and Alabama at LSU games top the charts, but Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is providing his share of theatrics. RELATED: Georgia sees closest spread of year vs. Vols, SEC lines released

Kiffin took to social media as well as his postgame on-field interview to troll Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher after his Rebels held on for a 31-28 win in College Station on Saturday night. Kiffin made it clear he is still upset about Fisher referring to him and Alabama coach Nick Saban as “Clown acts” during his now famous rant. “When someone attacks you personally and calls you and your buddy Coach Saban both clowns, you take that personal,” Kiffin said, per ESPN.