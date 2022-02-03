NIL chatter, Lane Kiffin wisecracks put Jimbo Fisher in tizzy, Nick Saban, Kirby Smart weigh in

MOBILE, Ala. — Jimbo Fisher lashed out at rival SEC coaches propagating the notion that Texas A&M boosters have set up a multi-million dollar NIL fund to aid the Aggies’ recruiting. “There is no $30 million fund, there is no $5 million, there is no $10 million,” Fisher said at his signing day press conference after finalizing the school’s first No. 1-ranked signing class on the heels of an 8-4 season. “This is garbage, OK? It pisses me off.”

“We don’t have the same funding and resources as some of these schools do to do these NIL deals,” Kiffin said in a Yahoo.com story. “It’s basically like dealing with different salary caps. We now have a sport that has completely different salary caps and some of these schools are five or 10 times more than everybody else of what they can pay these players. I know nobody uses those phrases, but that is what it is. " I joked the other day that I didn’t know if Texas A&M was going to incur a luxury tax in how much they paid for their signing class.” Fisher was not amused.