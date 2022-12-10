Lane Kiffin pokes fun at Brian Kelly ‘swagger’ rating, recent Kirby Smart photo

ATHENS — Lane Kiffin, America’s favorite coach on Twitter, was at it again this weekend poking more fun at and with other coaches. LSU coach Brian Kelly and new Colorado coach Deion Sanders were singled out by Kiffin, who took full advantage of rankings from a random social media account. The account @BigGameBoomer has slick graphics and interesting lists, albeit, derived from unscientific or non-researched manners.

Sanders, recently hired at Colorado, was ranked tops among the Top 25 coaches with “Most Swagger,” one spot ahead of Kiffin who is listed No. 2 by the account. LSU’s Kelly, the winningest coach in Notre Dame history and runner-up in the AP SEC Coach of the Year voting, was No. 1 on the “Least Swagger” list. Kiffin tagged the Twitter accounts of Sanders and Kelly with the message “Congrats!!!” along with celebratory icons.

Of course, those fans are likely unaware that it’s common knowledge in Tuscaloosa that Kiffin regularly showed up late for meetings at Alabama and Smart would absolutely not tolerate that sort of thing. Still, Kiffin’s social media ramblings are most often light-hearted, and even at times useful. It was Kiffin who first brought the complications and issues associated with NIL to the table last year, when he made light of Texas A&M’s NIL advantages, sending Jimbo Fisher into a tizzy. RELATED: Lane Kiffin wisecracks, Twitter send Jimbo Fisher into a fit The NIL conundrum became well-documented last spring after Nick Saban and Fisher got into a public spat over the Aggies’ alleged recruiting strategy. WATCH: Takeaways from Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher fiery feud