Lane Kiffin reportedly makes decision regarding his coaching future between Ole Miss and Auburn
Earlier this week, Kiffin went to great lengths to refute a report that he was going to step down as Ole Miss’ coach on Friday and accept the Auburn opening.
Auburn is searching for a replacement for their head coach after firing Bryan Harsin in October. The Tigers are 2-1 under interim coach Cadillac Williams and take on Alabama today at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Hugh Freeze is expected to be a candidate for the job, with his past ties to Ole Miss as well as his success at Liberty in recent seasons.
Georgia is set to take on both Ole Miss and Auburn next season, with the Bulldogs visiting Auburn on Sept. 30 and Georgia hosting the Rebels, and thus Kiffin, on Nov. 11.
The Bulldogs take on Georgia Tech on Saturday and then play LSU next week in the SEC championship game. As it stands Auburn is the only head coach opening in the SEC. Nebraska is reportedly set to hire Matt Rhule, while Georgia Tech is also searching for a full-time coach.
