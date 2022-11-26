Lane Kiffin reportedly makes decision regarding his coaching future between Ole Miss and Auburn

Earlier this week, Kiffin went to great lengths to refute a report that he was going to step down as Ole Miss’ coach on Friday and accept the Auburn opening.

Auburn is searching for a replacement for their head coach after firing Bryan Harsin in October. The Tigers are 2-1 under interim coach Cadillac Williams and take on Alabama today at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Hugh Freeze is expected to be a candidate for the job, with his past ties to Ole Miss as well as his success at Liberty in recent seasons.