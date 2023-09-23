UAB
Sat, 9/23 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
Georgia
  • Wisconsin Badgers
    38
    Final
    Purdue Boilermakers
    17
    North Carolina State Wolfpack
    24
    Final
    Virginia Cavaliers
    21
    Boise State Broncos
    34
    Final
    San Diego State Aztecs
    31
    Air Force Falcons
    45
    Final
    San Jose State Spartans
    20
  • Auburn Tigers
    Sat, 9/23 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    Texas A&M Aggies
    Kentucky Wildcats
    Sat, 9/23 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    Rutgers Scarlet Knights
    Sat, 9/23 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Michigan Wolverines
    Virginia Tech Hokies
    Sat, 9/23 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Marshall Thundering Herd
  • SMU Mustangs
    Sat, 9/23 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 ET
    TCU Horned Frogs
    Army Black Knights
    Sat, 9/23 on ACC Network @4:00 ET
    Syracuse Orange
    Tulsa Golden Hurricane
    Sat, 9/23 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Northern Illinois Huskies
    Oklahoma Sooners
    Sat, 9/23 on FOX @4:00 ET
    Cincinnati Bearcats
  • Florida State Seminoles
    Sat, 9/23 on ABC @4:00 ET
    Clemson Tigers
    Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
    Sat, 9/23 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    Troy Trojans
    Western Michigan Broncos
    Sat, 9/23 on ESPN+ @5:30 ET
    Toledo Rockets
    Georgia Southern Eagles
    Sat, 9/23 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Ball State Cardinals
  • Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
    Sat, 9/23 on BTN @7:30 ET
    Nebraska Cornhuskers
    New Mexico Lobos
    Sat, 9/23 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    UMass Minutemen
    BYU Cougars
    Sat, 9/23 on ESPN @7:30 ET
    Kansas Jayhawks
    Maryland Terrapins
    Sat, 9/23 on NBC @7:30 ET
    Michigan State Spartans
  • Texas Tech Red Raiders
    Sat, 9/23 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    West Virginia Mountaineers
    Colorado Buffaloes
    Sat, 9/23 on ABC @7:30 ET
    Oregon Ducks
    Delaware State Hornets
    Sat, 9/23 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Miami (OH) RedHawks
    Duke Blue Devils
    Sat, 9/23 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    UConn Huskies
  • UCLA Bruins
    Sat, 9/23 on FOX @7:30 ET
    Utah Utes
    Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
    Sat, 9/23 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Old Dominion Monarchs
    Ohio Bobcats
    Sat, 9/23 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Bowling Green Falcons
    Miami (FL) Hurricanes
    Sat, 9/23 on ESPN2 @7:30 ET
    Temple Owls
  • Ole Miss Rebels
    Sat, 9/23 on CBS @7:30 ET
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    Boston College Eagles
    Sat, 9/23 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    Louisville Cardinals
    Florida Atlantic Owls
    Sat, 9/23 on BTN @7:30 ET
    Illinois Fighting Illini
    UTSA Roadrunners
    Sat, 9/23 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    Tennessee Volunteers
  • Oklahoma State Cowboys
    Sat, 9/23 on Fox Sports 1 @8:00 ET
    Iowa State Cyclones
    Rice Owls
    Sat, 9/23 on ESPNU @8:00 ET
    South Florida Bulls
    Eastern Michigan Eagles
    Sat, 9/23 on ESPN+ @9:00 ET
    Jacksonville State Gamecocks
    Central Michigan Chippewas
    Sat, 9/23 on ESPN+ @9:00 ET
    South Alabama Jaguars
  • Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
    Sat, 9/23 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    East Carolina Pirates
    Liberty Flames
    Sat, 9/23 on ESPN+ @10:30 ET
    Florida International Panthers
    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
    Sat, 9/23 on The CW @10:30 ET
    Wake Forest Demon Deacons
    Georgia State Panthers
    30
    Final
    Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
    17
  • Wisconsin Badgers
    38
    Final
    Purdue Boilermakers
    17
    North Carolina State Wolfpack
    24
    Final
    Virginia Cavaliers
    21
    Boise State Broncos
    34
    Final
    San Diego State Aztecs
    31
    Air Force Falcons
    45
    Final
    San Jose State Spartans
    20
  • Auburn Tigers
    Sat, 9/23 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    Texas A&M Aggies
    Kentucky Wildcats
    Sat, 9/23 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    Rutgers Scarlet Knights
    Sat, 9/23 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Michigan Wolverines
    Virginia Tech Hokies
    Sat, 9/23 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Marshall Thundering Herd
clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In

Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

ArticleArticle Latest Around the SEC
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Dan Lanning on Colorado-Oregon clash: ‘YouTube videos aren’t going to win …
ATHENS — College football has more ranked matchups than it has in more than 15 years even as No. 1-ranked Georgia plays its final warm-up.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Around the SEC: How to watch SEC games, TV schedules and league picks
ATHENS -- Lane Kiffin knows Nick Saban’s back is to the wall in Tuscaloosa, and the Ole Miss coach is turning the heat up.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Ohio State A.D. says Buckeyes ‘could have won’ if Marvin Harrison finished …
ATHENS — Just when you thought Ohio State was done moaning about its CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal loss to Georgia, the Buckeyes’ athletic director has made yet another reference …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Trent Dilfer: SEC night game trumps Super Bowl environment, enamored with …
ATHENS — First-year UAB coach Trent Dilfer is excited about bringing his team to Sanford Stadium on Saturday, even though he knows things aren’t likely to turn out well on …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
SEC Power Rankings: Alabama braces for Ole Miss; Georgia carries league …
ATHENS — Three SEC quarterbacks were drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft last spring and two others that finished fourth and fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Strong-armed Georgia commit Dylan Raiola locked in, leads Buford to …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Urban Meyer: Georgia should be penalized for schedule; where …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football-UAB game time, TV channel, watch online, odds for …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kristopher C. Jones: All-American LB commitment facing unexpected …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

BREAKING: Nation’s No. 4 junior TE Ethan Barbour commits to Georgia …

Jeff Sentell
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.