DawgNation Invasion on the Tennessee River will be the ultimate tailgate experience for DawgNation! Join us for a DawgNation Riverboat Cruise on the Tennessee River prior to the game.
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

Kelly, entering his second season leading LSU, seems to have Georgia on his mind often.

The former Notre Dame coach mentioned the Bulldogs prominently at SEC Media Days in Nashville, as well.

“I know that, based upon how we’ve recruited and how we’ll continue to recruit, that we’ll have a football roster that will be able to compete against Georgia,” Kelly said in July.

“Is that right now? No, it’s not, but if we continue to do what we’re doing, we’re going to have a roster that can compete against Georgia, and then it’s just a matter of getting it done on the playing field.”

Kelly had said after the Bulldogs beat his Tigers in the 2022 SEC title game -- despite out-gaining Georgia 549-529 -- that the divide between the team was not huge.

RELATED: Brian Kelly’s revealing postgame thoughts from SEC title game

Florida State, meanwhile, is looking hotter than any team in the country as it won its final six games last season and returns as much experience as any championship contender.

The Seminoles landed what appears to be the biggest transfer portal impact receiver in former Michigan State wideout Keon Coleman.

Coleman, who previously played under former Georgia defensive coordinator and current Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, had 9 catches for 122 yards and three touchdowns.

