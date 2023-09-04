Kelly, entering his second season leading LSU, seems to have Georgia on his mind often.

The former Notre Dame coach mentioned the Bulldogs prominently at SEC Media Days in Nashville, as well.

“I know that, based upon how we’ve recruited and how we’ll continue to recruit, that we’ll have a football roster that will be able to compete against Georgia,” Kelly said in July.

“Is that right now? No, it’s not, but if we continue to do what we’re doing, we’re going to have a roster that can compete against Georgia, and then it’s just a matter of getting it done on the playing field.”

Kelly had said after the Bulldogs beat his Tigers in the 2022 SEC title game -- despite out-gaining Georgia 549-529 -- that the divide between the team was not huge.