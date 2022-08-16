SEC dominates preseason Top 10, but Ohio State the No. 1 pick on this ballot

That doesn’t figure to change this season, even though the SEC appears as good as ever, which I reflected with five league teams among the Top 10 on my preseason FWAA-NFF Super 16 ballot:

The regular season still matters a great deal in college football, as there has yet to be a two-loss team make it into the four-team playoff eight years Into the 12-year contract of the CFP.

0Football is a game of attrition, even more so for college football as it has evolved trending toward longer postseasons.

This is why I do not have the Irish ranked, even while they are No. 5 in the AP and USA Today Coaches’ Top 25 poll.

The votes can and change each week, though I looked to get a head start on putting Ohio State No. 1, as I expect the Buckeyes to beat Notre Dame convincingly in Week One.

Oh, and Brian Kelly — the winningest coach in Notre Dame history — is now at LSU, which is why I have the Tigers No. 9.

But back to Ohio State, which has the most dynamic quarterback in the nation in C.J. Stroud and one of the easier paths to the CFP.

While the Buckeyes are subbing freely and building depth in the second half of their Big Ten blowout wins -- six in the league by two touchdowns or more -- SEC teams often have to sweat it out.

Alabama, already, has lost one of its feature receivers for the next two months and will be relying heavily on skill position transfers.

Georgia, meanwhile, has one of the biggest reloading (rebuilding?) seasons in recent NCAA history with an NFL-record 15 players in the recent draft and another 13 gone via the portal, including four former starters.

Oh, and there’s a good chance the Tide and Bulldogs will have to face each other in the SEC title game.

The Big Ten West Division, meanwhile, doesn’t have a team ranked in the Preseason Super 16 poll.

The conglomerate Super 16 poll, voted on by 52 members, is as politically correct as they come.

There are three teams each from the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC, along with Notre Dame.

Alabama drew the majority of first-place votes, with Ohio State and Georgia garnering the others.

Alabama (42) 822

Ohio State (6) 766

Georgia (4) 728

Clemson 622

Michigan 530

Notre Dame 513

Utah 482

Texas A&M 457

Oklahoma 408

Baylor 319

Oklahoma State 228

Oregon 219

USC 204

NC State 202

Michigan State 127

Miami (FL) 109

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Pittsburgh (55), Arkansas (48), Ole Miss (36), Wisconsin (34), BYU (31), Texas (26), Cincinnati (20), Penn State (17), Florida (14), Houston (12), LSU (9), Kentucky (7), Tennessee (4), Wake Forest (4), South Carolina (4), UCF (3), Mississippi State (3), Nebraska (2), Kansas State (2), Air Force (2), West Virginia (1), Iowa (1), North Carolina (1).

Click here to see how each voter cast their ballot and learn the three College Football Hall of Famer players who voted Georgia No. 1.

The AP Top 25 came out Monday and had the same five teams at the top as the USA Today Coaches Poll: Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame.