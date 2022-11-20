Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
16
Final
6
Kentucky
The top five teams in the race for the CFP had to survive close calls on Saturday, while Tennessee's shocking loss at South Carolina brought more clarity to the picture.
File phot

‘Survival Saturday’ brings more clarity to College Football Playoff picture

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — It was “Survival Saturday” in the race for the College Football Playoffs, and all that mattered was getting the “W.”

Style points were nowhere to be found for the elite, with Georgia’s smash-mouth 16-6 win amid frigid temperatures at Kentucky looking like a thing of beauty compared to other top programs.

RELATED: Kirby’s Dawgs are perfect, but still a work in progress

Coach Dabo Swinney’s Tigers are clearly behind TCU and USC when it comes to potential elite conference championship game winners, but a slip-up by either the Horned Frogs or the Trojans might be enough for Clemson to find its way into the playoffs.

Indeed, if Ohio State beats Michigan next week, Clemson’s chances improve even more.

The Wolverines’ relatively weak non-conference schedule — Colorado State, Hawaii, UConn — does not bode well for them when measured against any one-loss Power 5 conference championship game winner.

The CFP committee has made it clear there is great value placed on winning conference championship games.

If Michigan beats Ohio State, however, Clemson would have less of a case when compared to a one-loss Buckeyes unit. Ohio State beat the Notre Dame program that the Tigers lost to this season.

Here’s a look at the contenders and their outlooks and remaining games:

Georgia

Bulldogs should maintain No. 1 spot by winning out and fall no lower than two, unless in the very unlikely event they lose one of the final two games, in which case they would still make the CFP as the No. 4 seed.

Schedule: vs. Georgia Tech, SEC CG vs. LSU

Ohio State

Buckeyes can grab the No. 1 seed if they win out impressively enough and Georgia struggles, and it’s still possible to get in with a loss to Michigan -- provided TCU or USC loses another game.

Schedule: vs. Michigan, Possible Big Ten CG

Michigan

The Wolverines must surely win out to make the CFP because of their poor non-conference schedule, barring a slew of upsets in P5 championship games.

Schedule: at Ohio State, Possible Big Ten CG

TCU

The Horned Frogs are looking more like a team of destiny after their last-second win over Baylor. TCU must likely to win out to make CFP.

Schedule: vs. Iowa State, Big 12 CG vs. Kansas State/Texas

USC

The Trojans survived a late-night shootout in the Rose Bowl, and Caleb Williams sealed a trip to New York while improving his Heisman Trophy odds. Win out, and they are in. Lose either of the next two games, and they are out.

Schedule: vs. Notre Dame, P12 CG vs. Oregon/Washington/Utah

LSU

The Tigers were another benefactor of Tennessee’s loss but still would need to beat Georgia and maybe get a little help with a TCU or USC loss. No two-loss team has made the CFP, so it will take some extenuating circumstances.

Schedule: at Texas A&M, SEC CG vs. Georgia

Clemson

The Tigers were the biggest benefactor of Tennessee’s loss, but Clemson must win out impressively and get a little help and a favorable not from the CFP as a conference championship game winner. North Carolina’s loss to Georgia Tech did not help Clemson’s case.

Schedule: vs. South Carolina, ACC CG vs. North Carolina

Crystal Ball

Projected four-team CFP field

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. TCU

4. Clemson

NFF-Super 16 ballot

(Mike Griffith)

1. Georgia (11-0)

2. Ohio State (11-0)

3. Michigan (11-0)

4. TCU (11-0)

5. USC (10-1)

6. Clemson (10-1)

7. LSU (9-2)

8. Alabama (9-2)

9. Washington (9-2)

10. Oregon (9-2)

11. Tennessee (9-2)

12. Penn State (9-2)

13. Kansas State (8-3)

14. Notre Dame (8-3)

15. Florida State (8-3)

16. UCLA (8-3)

