‘Survival Saturday’ brings more clarity to College Football Playoff picture

ATHENS — It was "Survival Saturday" in the race for the College Football Playoffs, and all that mattered was getting the "W." Style points were nowhere to be found for the elite, with Georgia's smash-mouth 16-6 win amid frigid temperatures at Kentucky looking like a thing of beauty compared to other top programs.

Coach Dabo Swinney’s Tigers are clearly behind TCU and USC when it comes to potential elite conference championship game winners, but a slip-up by either the Horned Frogs or the Trojans might be enough for Clemson to find its way into the playoffs. Indeed, if Ohio State beats Michigan next week, Clemson’s chances improve even more. The Wolverines’ relatively weak non-conference schedule — Colorado State, Hawaii, UConn — does not bode well for them when measured against any one-loss Power 5 conference championship game winner. The CFP committee has made it clear there is great value placed on winning conference championship games. If Michigan beats Ohio State, however, Clemson would have less of a case when compared to a one-loss Buckeyes unit. Ohio State beat the Notre Dame program that the Tigers lost to this season. Here’s a look at the contenders and their outlooks and remaining games: Georgia

Bulldogs should maintain No. 1 spot by winning out and fall no lower than two, unless in the very unlikely event they lose one of the final two games, in which case they would still make the CFP as the No. 4 seed. Schedule: vs. Georgia Tech, SEC CG vs. LSU Ohio State Buckeyes can grab the No. 1 seed if they win out impressively enough and Georgia struggles, and it’s still possible to get in with a loss to Michigan -- provided TCU or USC loses another game. Schedule: vs. Michigan, Possible Big Ten CG Michigan The Wolverines must surely win out to make the CFP because of their poor non-conference schedule, barring a slew of upsets in P5 championship games. Schedule: at Ohio State, Possible Big Ten CG TCU