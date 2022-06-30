College football breaking news: USC and UCLA plan move to Big Ten, how it affects SEC

The pending moves of Big 12 powerhouses Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, no later than 2025, was leaked just less than a. year ago. RELATED: What news of Texas and Oklahoma to SEC mean for college football The news of the SEC’s pending growth to 16 teams sparked a harsh reaction at the time.

The Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC proceeded to form an “Alliance,” which effectively derailed a 12-team playoff by voting it down. The ACC recently announced that it will be eliminating divisional play, providing it with a more flexible schedule model and competitive league championship game. Adding USC and UCLA would seem the Big Ten’s answer to keeping up — or catching or passing the SEC, depending on your perspective -- by adding a 15th and 16 team from one of the largest markets in the nation.

The Trojans and Bruins would add incredible value to the Big Ten’s television package by virtue of adding the Los Angeles market to the league. The Big Ten added 33 percent to its television market footprint in 2014 by adding Rutgers and Maryland, a successful move that some didn’t fully appreciate or understand at the time. The SEC’s addition of Texas and Oklahoma effectively added the interest of many in the No. 5 television market to the league. The news of USC and UCLA potentially moving to the Big Ten could escalate more teams changing conferences. Here’s a look at the top 15 television markets and nearby Big Ten and SEC schools associated with them: No. 1 New York (Big Ten)

No. 2 Los Angeles (Pac-12/Big Ten pending) No. 3 Chicago (Big Ten) No. 4. Philadelphia No. 5 Dallas Ft. Worth (Big 12/SEC pending) No. 6 San Francisco-Oakland (Pac-12) No. 7 Boston