Mississippi State coach Mike Leach has passed away at 61
ATHENS — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at the age of 61 from complications related to a heart condition, per a school spokesperson.
Leach suffered a massive heart attack at his home on Sunday and had been transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
The legendary coach is considered the innovator of the “Air Raid” offense; many of its principles exist in most every offense, including the scheme run by national champion Georgia.
Leach coached through a bout of pneumonia this season, including when Mississippi State faced Georgia on Nov. 12, his cough noticeable in on-air interviews.
Sports Illustrated reported that those close to Leach said the symptoms were so severe that staff had urged him to step away to recover.
“While he seemed to recover over the last two to three weeks, a cardiac event Sunday left him incapacitated,” Ross Dellenger reported.
Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett was put in charge of the program.
