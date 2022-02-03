Nick Saban comments on addition of former Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton
While much of the country was focused on the high school signees yesterday, coaches were also offered the ability to discuss some of the transfer portal additions during the college football offseason.
That gave Alabama head coach Nick Saban the ability to discuss the addition of Jermaine Burton. The wide receiver transferred from Georgia in January after two seasons with the program. Among Georgia’s receivers, Burton led the group in yards with 497 while also scoring five touchdowns.
Saban recalled recruiting Burton in the 2020 signing class and respected what he did in a talented Georgia wide receiver room. But the Alabama coach thinks Burton is capable of doing more at Alabama.
“(He) probably might have seen a better opportunity because we’re a little bit more wide open and throw the ball more with a good quarterback,” Saban said. “That may have been his intention. We feel like we lost both starting receivers and Slade, you know two to the draft and Slade, so to get a more experienced player that has some playing time in this league probably is a good thing for us. We like his ability, and hopefully he’ll be able to be very productive for us.”
Related: Jermaine Burton, Mecole Hardman speak out on transfer from Georgia to Alabama
Burton will get to catch passes from Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young for Alabama. As Saban mentions, star receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie are both off to the NFL.
Georgia does return Stetson Bennett at quarterback and must replace George Pickens and Burton in the offense. Star tight end Brock Bowers returns after leading Georgia in every receiving category last season. Young players such as AD Mitchell and Ladd McConkey will also look to build off promising 2021 campaigns.
The Bulldogs signed four wide receivers in the 2022 recruiting cycle, with 3-star Texas product Dillon Bell joining the class yesterday. Georgia signed CJ Smith, De’Nylon Morrissette and Cole Speer in December.
Georgia’s wide receivers will also have a new coach, as Bryan McClendon will take over for Cortez Hankton. Georgia coach Kirby Smart offered his first public comments on McClendon on Wednesday.