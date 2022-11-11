WATCH: ‘Has Georgia football replaced Alabama as the SEC standard?’

Sat, 11/12 on ABC @5:00 ET

Sat, 11/12 on CBS Sports Network @3:30 AM ET

Sat, 11/12 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET

Sat, 11/12 on ESPN2 @1:00 AM ET

Sat, 11/12 on FOX @5:00 ET

Sat, 11/12 on Fox Sports 1 @5:00 ET

Sat, 11/12 on CBS @5:00 ET

Sat, 11/12 on ESPNU @5:00 ET

Sat, 11/12 on BTN @5:00 ET

Sat, 11/12 on SEC Network @5:00 ET

Sat, 11/12 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET

Sat, 11/12 on RSN @5:00 ET

Sat, 11/12 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET

Sat, 11/12 on ACC Network @5:00 ET

Sat, 11/12 on CBS Sports Network @5:00 ET

Sat, 11/12 on ESPN @5:00 ET

Sat, 11/12 on ESPN3 @8:00 ET

Sat, 11/12 on ESPN+ @8:00 ET

Sat, 11/12 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET

New Mexico State

Sat, 11/12 on FloSports @7:00 ET

Sat, 11/12 on ABC @8:30 ET

Sat, 11/12 on STADIUM @8:30 ET

Sat, 11/12 on NFL Network @8:30 ET

Sat, 11/12 on ESPN+ @8:30 ET

Sat, 11/12 on ESPNU @8:30 ET

Sat, 11/12 on Fox Sports 1 @8:30 ET

Sat, 11/12 on RSN @8:30 ET

Sat, 11/12 on Pac-12 Network @8:30 ET

Sat, 11/12 on ESPN @8:30 ET

Sat, 11/12 on CBS Sports Network @8:30 ET

New Mexico

Sat, 11/12 on CBS @8:30 ET

Sat, 11/12 on ESPN3 @8:30 ET

Sat, 11/12 on ESPN2 @8:30 ET

Sat, 11/12 on BTN @8:30 ET

Sat, 11/12 on ESPN+ @8:30 ET

Sat, 11/12 on FOX @8:30 ET

Sun, 11/13 on FOX @12:00 AM ET

Sat, 11/12 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET

Sat, 11/12 on SEC Network @9:00 ET

Sat, 11/12 on ACC Network @8:30 ET

Kansas Sun, 11/13 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET Texas Tech

Wyoming Sun, 11/13 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET Colorado State

(13) Kansas State Sun, 11/13 on Fox Sports 1 @12:00 AM ET Baylor