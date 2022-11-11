WATCH: ‘Has Georgia football replaced Alabama as the SEC standard?’
“We need to look at Georgia football the same way that we’ve looked at Alabama football from years 2011 to 2021,” Burns said. “Georgia football has replaced what Alabama football was in the SEC.”
Doering, who starred for the Florida Gators from 1992-1995, pushed back.
“Alabama has had a lot more championships to fall back on to show that they can do it consistently,” Doering said.
NextGeorgia football not worried about possible SEC East title: ‘You just …