ATHENS — The national media attention is bouncing all over the country, from one sideshow and tending topic to the next.

Meanwhile Kirby Smart and his No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs just keep winning at a record clip.

The count is 21 games in a row and counting — 31 straight if you are just counting regular-season games — entering into a 3:30 p.m. clash at rival Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Not that College GameDay or SEC National has been around to notice -- yet.

To be fair, the originally scheduled Georgia at Oklahoma matchup in Week Two might have been enough to gain some national traction.

But when that game was canceled and Ball State was rolled on the slate to substitute, the Bulldogs’ schedule dipped.

Georgia plays host to Kentucky on Oct. 7, which could be a matchup of unbeaten teams if the Wildcats take care of business at home against Florida on Saturday.

One would think that would at least warrant a visit from the likes of Paul Finebaum and Tim Tebow of SEC Nation.

It’s a safe bet Smart — who recently passed up Nick Saban, Steve Spurrier and Phillip Fulmer for most wins in first 100 games as an SEC coach — won’t lose any sleep over the lack of hype around his program.

Indeed, Smart is too focused on marching toward another SEC title to worry about what the national pundits are saying or broadcasting in respect to his program.

Here are this week’s SEC Power Rankings:

Tier One

Georgia: Bulldogs travel to Auburn for their first road game and QB Carson Beck’s first road start.

Alabama: Tide travels to Starkville, Nick Saban 15-1 in SEC road openers as Bama’s head coach (2014, Ole Miss)

LSU: Brian Kelly escaped Arkansas under Tiger Stadium lights, heads to Oxford to face Ole Miss

Tier Two

Ole Miss: Rebels desperately need upset win over Bayou Bengals to stay relevant

Texas A&M: Aggies turn to QB Max Johnson as they head to AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Tier Three

Florida: Gators braced for smash-mouth affair at Kentucky.

Tennessee: Vols looking to avenge 2023 loss to South Carolina that cost them CFP spot.

South Carolina: Spencer Rattler is on fire, Xavier Legette has nation-high 556 yards receiving

Kentucky: Wildcats have won two straight in the Florida series for first time since 1976-77.

Auburn: Hugh Freeze has beaten Kirby Smart before, but do Tigers have the pieces?

Missouri: QB Brady Cook, WR Luther Burden questionable for Tigers’ road trip to Nashville.

Arkansas: 2-2 Hogs headed to AT&T Stadium, opening season with four conference games away from home

Tier Four

Mississippi State: The Cowbells will be out with Alabama having won past 15 in annual meetings.

Vanderbilt: Four out of the last five meetings with Missouri have been decided by single digits.

Mike Griffith’s FWAA Super 16 Poll vote

1. Washington

2. Texas

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. Florida State

6. Penn State

7. Michigan

8. Alabama

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. USC

12. LSU

13. Oklahoma

14. Miami

15. North Carolina

16. Utah