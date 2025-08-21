Greg Sankey announced the SEC will be implementing a nine-game league schedule for football beginning with the 2026 season.

“Adding a ninth SEC game underscores our universities’ commitment to delivering the most competitive football schedule in the nation,” Sankey, the SEC commissioner, said in a release.

“This format protects rivalries, increases competitive balance, and paired with our requirement to play an additional Power opponent, ensures SEC teams are well prepared to compete and succeed in the College Football Playoff.”

The news comes one day after the CFP revealed it has added an enhanced schedule strength metric for the College Football Playoff Selection Committee to use starting with the first set of rankings this season, scheduled to be released on Nov. 4.

Per the SEC release on the expanded schedule, under the new format:

The SEC will continue with a single-standings, non-divisional structure;

Each school will play three annual opponents focused on maintaining many traditional rivalries;

Each team’s remaining six games will rotate among the remaining conference schools; and

Each team will face every other SEC program at least once every two years and every opponent home and away in four years.

The release also states that, “SEC teams are required to schedule at least one additional high quality non-conference from the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten or Big 12 conferences or Notre Dame each season. The SEC will continue to evaluate its policies to ensure the continued scheduling of high-quality non-conference opponents.”

The SEC has played an 8-game league schedule since the 1992 season when the conference expanded from 10 to 12 teams with the additions of South Carolina and Arkansas, with the exception of the 2020 season, when the league’s regular season consisted of 10 scheduled conference games.