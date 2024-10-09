SEC and Big Ten face similar challenges in the ever-changing world of college athletics, leading member schools’ athletic directors to meet in Nashville today.

Of course, that has led to plenty of speculation about what might come out of those meetings.

Reportedly, the 12-team (currently, contracted through 2025 season) College Football Playoff format would be up for discussion, along with a potential scheduling agreement between the two most powerful leagues.

Might that ultimately lead to a superconference? Perhaps some sort of alliance or extended revenue sharing?

Fans — and other college football programs and leagues —want to know.

There are so many questions, and yet, so few answers at this point.

There has been wide speculation the College Football Playoffs will be expanded from 12 teams to 14 teams in 2026. That’s when ESPN’s new six-year contract — worth $7.8 billion — kicks in.

Big Ten and SEC leaders have made no secret of the fact they are interested in having automatic spots granted them — three, if not four — within the future playoff formats.

The one certainty most everyone seems to agree on is that the current model, particularly for the major revenue sports, is not sustainable.

The evolution of NIL dealings and what amounts to free agency via the transfer portal has created unintended consequences that might ultimately harm the sport.

There are hopes a new revenue sharing plan can evolve out of the NCAA’s recently approved $2.78 billion settlement plan and make it possible for schools to directly pay their athletes, as opposed to running things through the intermediaries known as collectives.

There is still some debate over the proposed $21.5 million each school could potentially distribute — a number derived from the 22-percent of average revenue Power 4 conference schools generate.

That number, per the agreement, would be fluid based on updated revenue numbers throughout the 10-year agreement.

Part of the plan also involves roster limits, which would grow to 105 for football while eliminating unlimited walk-on numbers.

More recently, the NCAA’s Division I Council elected not to eliminate the spring transfer portal window this academic year.

Per Tuesday’s decision, the transfer portal window for football and basketball has been shortened from 45 to 30 days (Dec. 9 to Dec. 28), with another open window from April 16-25.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who has taken a stance of making the best of what comes — rather than griping about it — noted the immediate complications that lie ahead.

“It starts after our signing date (Dec. 4-6), which was the purpose of moving signing date up,” Smart said. “I think it’s going to be really weird, because you’ve got this (CFP) going on.

“So, there’s some people that feel like in the midst of a playoff, you’re going to have guys that are maybe frustrated or unhappy on a team that’s on a playoff run, and they’re going to be checking out.”

There are already players checking out in-season, citing un-fulfilled NIL obligations (UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka) or playing time (USC defensive tackle Bear Alexander, and more recently, Alabama defensive tackle Jaheim Oatis).

It has been more than two years since former Alabama coach Nick Saban identified the challenges with NIL and freedom of movement — not sitting out a year — in the portal.

“Look at the NFL model, they have contracts, they have free agency, they have a players association,” Saban said in June of 2022.

“A lot of these things don’t exist and never really needed to exist in college football, but as soon as you start paying people, or people start earning money, then you’ve got to start thinking about how do you control these things in a way that creates uniform balance.”

No doubt the abolishment of the NCAA’s amateurism model in 2019 has led to progress for student athletes in some areas, while creating challenges for athletic departments in others.

The Big Ten and SEC athletic directors are meeting for that reason, looking to move collegiate sports forward, while also maintaining a competitive edge amid an ever-changing landscape.