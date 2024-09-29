Georgia football will be a heavy favorite as it looks to bounce back from a loss at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday when it faces rival Auburn between the hedges.

The Bulldogs are a 20-point favorite over the reeling Tigers, who have two SEC homes losses this season (Arkansas 24-14; Oklahoma 27-21).

Georgia has won seven straight in the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry,” including last season’s game by a 27-20 count in what served as Carson Beck’s first road start.

Beck suffered his first loss in an opponents’ stadium in Tuscaloosa despite throwing for a career-high 439 yards on 27-of-50 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Auburn’s quarterback situation is also of note under second-year coach Hugh Freeze, whose popularity rating is waning.

The Tigers dropped their game against the Sooners when Auburn veteran quarterback Payton Thorne threw a late pick-six.

The Tigers lost despite achieving 26 first downs to Oklahoma’s 11, and out-gaining the Sooners 482 yards to 291 yards.

This week’s SEC odds, per Circa Sports

Auburn at Georgia -20

UCF at Florida, pick’em

Ole Miss -9 at South Carolina

Alabama -24 at Vanderbilt

Tennessee -11 at Arkansas

Missouri at Texas A&M -3