Around the SEC: Game picks, how to watch and game times

ATHENS — Once upon a time Tennessee football was interested in hiring former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott to be its next head coach.

Elliott was interested enough to interview with UT athletic director Danny White — brother of Georgia basketball coach Mike White.

The Vols’ program was a bit of a mess at the time with ongoing NCAA activity and Elliott chose to wait for a more promising opportunity.

Virginia, it turned out, was a better situation for Elliott, who had said, per a Yahoo report, after interviewing with Tennessee that “I wanna be in a situation where I can hunker down and really fully invest in the community, fully invest in the institution, fully invest in the program (and) build something special.”