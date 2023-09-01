Around the SEC: Game picks, how to watch and game times

DawgNation Invasion on the Tennessee River
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

ATHENS — Once upon a time Tennessee football was interested in hiring former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott to be its next head coach.

Elliott was interested enough to interview with UT athletic director Danny White — brother of Georgia basketball coach Mike White.

The Vols’ program was a bit of a mess at the time with ongoing NCAA activity and Elliott chose to wait for a more promising opportunity.

Virginia, it turned out, was a better situation for Elliott, who had said, per a Yahoo report, after interviewing with Tennessee that “I wanna be in a situation where I can hunker down and really fully invest in the community, fully invest in the institution, fully invest in the program (and) build something special.”

Tennessee opened as a 28.5-point favorite over Virginia in a noon (ABC) game that will be played in Nashville on Saturday.

The nature of the Vols’ offense is to air it out and pile on the score, and there will be no lack of incentive to follow that trend against Elliott and the Cavs.

The pick: Tennessee 45, Virginia 14

Ball State at Kentucky (-26.5), noon, SEC Network

Could Kentucky be the biggest threat to Georgia in the SEC? The Wildcats’ level of domination over this Mid-American foe could provide some clues.

The pick: Kentucky 41, Ball State 10

Western Carolina at Arkansas (-34.5), 1 p.m. SEC Network-plus

Coach Sam Pittman enters his third season leading the Razorbacks, and Arkansas will look to get off to a fast start under first-year offensive coordinator Dan Enos.

Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies have Bobby Petrino on staff and are ready to make a statement.

The pick: Texas A&M 57, New Mexico 13

Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. SEC Network-plus

Vanderbilt squeaked by Hawaii last week in Nashville, and Alabama A&M should be another easy opponent the Commodores can beat without much effort.

The pick: Vanderbilt 34, Alabama A&M 16

MTSU at Alabama (-39), 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Nick Saban likes the way his team has gone to work, and the Tide players are talking about a national championship before the season begins.

The pick: Alabama 52, MTSU 10

North Carolina (-2.5) at South Carolina 7:30 p.m. ABC

The Sooners aren’t in the SEC, but they are joining in a year, and they are opening this season against former SEC coach Butch Jones and the Red Wolves.

The pick: Oklahoma 52, Arkansas State 24

LSU (-2) vs. Florida State (Orlando, Sunday), 7:30 p.m. ABC

The seasoned Seminoles won this battle last season with a blocked extra point. LSU will be without dominant DT Maason Smith and RB John Emery.

The pick: Florida State 31, LSU 30

Around the SEC: Game picks, how to watch and game times
Georgia favored big over rivals, but Kirby Smart rejects ‘championship or …
ATHENS —Kirby Smart rejects the notion that it’s a “championship or bust” season for Georgia football, but the oddsmakers clearly feel differently.
SEC Power Poll: Dawgs on top, preseason look at league race
ATHENS — Georgia will start college football’s race to the CFP Championship from the pole position for the first time in Kirby Smart’s tenure, yet another box checked off by …
QB uncertainty casts doubt on Georgia No. 1 vote; Nick Saban adds …
ATHENS — Georgia’s back to-back national titles and multiple preseason All-Americans have been enough for most to give the Bulldogs the benefit of the doubt as the No. 1 team.
Closer look: Conference realignment shifts, Big 12 and Big Ten grow as …
ATHENS — The college football galaxy has shifted once again, setting the table for a 2024 season that will change the face of the sport as we know it.
Sentell’s Intel: Why the UT-Martin game means everything to one …

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart explains what excites him about …

Around the SEC: Game picks, how to watch and game times

Georgia QB Carson Beck shares pregame emotions, finding comfort zone …

Tate Ratledge shares the key to Georgia’s 2023 offensive line success

