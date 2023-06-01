SEC settles on 8-game league schedule, single-division play for 2024 season

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — The SEC has settled on an eight-game schedule and single division format for the 2024 season. The team’s respective 2024 SEC schedules will be announced on June 14 via a special primetime show on the SEC Network. RELATED: SEC appears headed for 8-game league schedule, here’s what else is ahead

Georgia is expected to maintain its traditional rivalries with both Florida and Auburn in 2024, per sources familiar with the discussions. The league will have a new look with Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC as the 15th and 16h conference members in a 2024 season that will see the college football playoffs expanded from four to 12 teams. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced the changes, which were approved by vote of the league presidents and chancellors, at the SEC Spring Meetings in Miramar Beach, Fla., on Thursday afternoon.