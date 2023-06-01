SEC settles on 8-game league schedule, single-division play for 2024 season
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — The SEC has settled on an eight-game schedule and single division format for the 2024 season.
The team’s respective 2024 SEC schedules will be announced on June 14 via a special primetime show on the SEC Network.
RELATED: SEC appears headed for 8-game league schedule, here’s what else is ahead
Georgia is expected to maintain its traditional rivalries with both Florida and Auburn in 2024, per sources familiar with the discussions.
The league will have a new look with Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC as the 15th and 16h conference members in a 2024 season that will see the college football playoffs expanded from four to 12 teams.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced the changes, which were approved by vote of the league presidents and chancellors, at the SEC Spring Meetings in Miramar Beach, Fla., on Thursday afternoon.
“We have been engaged in planning for the entry of Oklahoma and Texas into the SEC since the summer of 2021, but the change of the membership date from 2025 to 2024 creates scheduling complexities that can better be managed with a one-year schedule,” Sankey said.
“Creating a one-year schedule will provide a longer on-ramp to manage football scheduling around existing non-conference commitments of our members,” Sankey said. “It will also provide additional time to understand the impact of an expanded College Football Playoff and engage with our media partners as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.
“During this time of change, our fans will continue to enjoy traditional rivalries and begin to see new matchups presented by the addition of two historically successful football programs to the SEC,” Sankey said.