ATHENS — Georgia football heads to Ole Miss intent on being mindful of and taking care of its own business.

The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs can remain in control of their own destiny with a road win in Oxford over the No. 16 Rebels as the rest of the college football world shifts around them.

There are plenty of other marquee games in the SEC, too but Georgia fans wanting a glimpse into the future can start the day watching a noon kick game featuring Miami at Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs close the regular season with a 7:30 p.m. Friday game against the Yellow Jackets, and if seedings in the current seedings and projections hold true, could face the Hurricanes in the CFP Orange Bowl semifinal.

A noon game that features Florida at No. 5 Texas might also have postseason implications if the Gators, who recently announced they will keep Billy Napier as head coach, can pull off the upset.

Big Ten country will be tuned in at 3:30 p.m. to undefeated No. 8 Indiana facing what could be its stiffest test of the season against Michigan.

If nothing else, it’s a nice warm-up for the Hoosiers before it travels to face No. 3 Ohio State in two weeks in a game that could determine a Big Ten Championship Game participant.

Alabama at LSU is a feature night game, with the two-loss, No. 11-ranked Crimson Tide putting its postseason hopes on the line against the one-loss No. 15-ranked Tigers in Death Valley.

Here’s a look at the SEC schedule with TV times, TV channels and picks vs. Circa Sports opening lines:

Florida at Texas -22, noon, ABC

Gators quarterback DJ Lagway says he’s “giving it his best shot” to play against the Longhorns, but even without him, the feeling is the Gators can win the line of scrimmage to the extent they will cover.

The pick: Texas 27, Florida 17

Georgia -3 at Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m., ABC

The Rebels are red-hot, but Georgia’s defense is on the upswing, and Carson Beck is bound to bounce back after his toughest outing.

The pick: Georgia 27, Ole Miss 23

South Carolina -2.5 at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

The Gamecocks pounded a very good Texas A&M team on the road, while the Commodores’ defense rose up to throttle Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Both teams with momentum, something has got to give.

The pick: South Carolina 20, Vanderbilt 17

Mississippi State at Tennessee -24, 7 p.m., ESPN

The Vols are back in Neyland Stadium after a week off and take on a Maroon Bulldogs team that got off to a slow start at home against UMass last Saturday. Look for UT to get a big lead and run clock with Georgia on deck.

The pick: Tennessee 31, Mississippi State 10

Alabama -3 at LSU, 7:30 p.m., ABC

This elimination game features two great coaches and explosive offenses. Home field is the difference.

The pick: LSU 30, Alabama 29

Oklahoma at Missouri -4, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

Sooners coach Brent Venables is a defensive specialist, and that will make life miserable for a Tigers team that looks to be without its starting quarterback, Brady Cook.

The pick: Oklahoma 20, Missouri 17

Last week 4-4 straight-up, 2-6 vs. spread

Season: 64-24 straight-up, 41-46 vs. spread