SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic: ‘Don’t count out the Tide’

ATHENS —SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic recently explained the how the argument for Alabama goes beyond seven-time national champion Nick Saban. “There are multiple best players at their position in this league playing for Alabama,” Cubelic said on his weekly podcast. “But just because quarterback is a pretty big question mark, and a lot of people are uncertain how that’s going to play out, people are saying oh they can’t win 10 games or they’re not going to go to the playoff.”

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, perhaps the biggest influencer in college football with his sharp analysis, made offseason waves making Alabama his preseason national championship pick. RELATED: Georgia among most doubted defending champs in recent memory Cubelic, a rising broadcast star and former Auburn center, suggested that analysis should not be taken lightly.