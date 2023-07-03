SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic: ‘Don’t count out the Tide’
ATHENS —SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic recently explained the how the argument for Alabama goes beyond seven-time national champion Nick Saban.
“There are multiple best players at their position in this league playing for Alabama,” Cubelic said on his weekly podcast.
“But just because quarterback is a pretty big question mark, and a lot of people are uncertain how that’s going to play out, people are saying oh they can’t win 10 games or they’re not going to go to the playoff.”
ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, perhaps the biggest influencer in college football with his sharp analysis, made offseason waves making Alabama his preseason national championship pick.
Cubelic, a rising broadcast star and former Auburn center, suggested that analysis should not be taken lightly.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, for all his clutch play in CFP games, did not make any All-American teams and does not quality for the College Football Hall of Fame.
“Does it take an elite quarterback to win the national title?” Cubelic posed. “That’s a big question … the best quarterback in college football last year didn’t win his conference, and matter of fact got his ass kicked in the conference championship game because of the inability to block in that game.
“We get so hung up on 2019 Joe Burrow and 2010 Cam Newton, (some) people think that’s what it’s got to be.”
Cubelic pointed out there’s questions at quarterback at Ohio State and, to some extent, even Georgia.
“Carson Beck has thrown, what, 42 passes in college football games?” Cubelic said. “Mostly in mop-up duty …”
It’s a fair point as Coach Kirby Smart has kept the Georgia quarterback competition open even after Beck’s strong G-Day Game performance.