SEC Power Rankings: No. 1 Georgia has found its identity, on the field and in the rankings
ATHENS — Georgia is answering all the questions college football teams face each season better than anyone in the nation, despite its record-breaking NFL draft.
Coach Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs are only two games in, but already, this No. 1-ranked team is forging an identity.
“You know, right now the strength of this team is probably its depth upfront, experience at quarterback,” Smart said on Monday. “And a distribution of the ball across the entire offense to make you defend 53 yards.”
Smart said the identity comes down to what the talent dictates.
“It’s evolved based on the players, and that will never change, right?” Smart said.
“So when the strength of our team is the backs, then we feature the backs. If the strength of the team is the tight ends, you try to feature the tight ends.”
No one has stopped Georgia tight ends the past two seasons, and it’s a good bet South Carolina will have its hands full this week.
No. 1 Georgia: The Bulldogs lead the nation in scoring defense (1.5) and are averaging (395.5 yards per game passing, No. 2 in the nation behind Texas Tech (411.5) despite not having a pass play of 40 yards or more. Not bad for a rebuilding year!
No. 2 Alabama: Bryce Young was magical down the stretch once again, the difference-maker quarterback putting the Tide on his back and carrying it to a 20-19 road victory against upset-minded Texas. A win is a win.
No. 8 South Carolina: Spencer Rattler has dynamic talent, from his arm strength, accuracy and athleticism, to his field vision and ability to get through progressions. Quarterbacks, however, are only as good as their supporting cast.
RELATED: Talented Spencer Rattler gives Gamecocks a puncher’s chance against any opponent
No. 9 Florida: The Gators fell to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 after unraveling at home in a 26-16 loss to Kentucky with QB Anthony Richardson throwing two interceptions including a pivotal Pick-6.
No. 10 Texas A&M: Jimbo Fisher said he’s re-evaluating everything and might consider giving up the offensive play calling after his offense failed to pass or run for 100 yards in a shocking 17-14 loss to Appalachian State.
No. 11 Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin and the Rebels appear to be heating up behind USC transfer Jaxson Dart. The Rebels play at Georgia Tech on Saturday looking to move to 3-0.
No. 12 Auburn: A showdown with Penn State awaits the Tigers, who had a tougher time than many expected with San Jose State, calling from a 10-7 halftime deficit for a 24-16 win.