SEC Power Rankings: No. 1 Georgia has found its identity, on the field and in the rankings

ATHENS — Georgia is answering all the questions college football teams face each season better than anyone in the nation, despite its record-breaking NFL draft. Coach Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs are only two games in, but already, this No. 1-ranked team is forging an identity. “You know, right now the strength of this team is probably its depth upfront, experience at quarterback,” Smart said on Monday. “And a distribution of the ball across the entire offense to make you defend 53 yards.”

Smart said the identity comes down to what the talent dictates. “It’s evolved based on the players, and that will never change, right?” Smart said. “So when the strength of our team is the backs, then we feature the backs. If the strength of the team is the tight ends, you try to feature the tight ends.”

No one has stopped Georgia tight ends the past two seasons, and it’s a good bet South Carolina will have its hands full this week. No. 1 Georgia: The Bulldogs lead the nation in scoring defense (1.5) and are averaging (395.5 yards per game passing, No. 2 in the nation behind Texas Tech (411.5) despite not having a pass play of 40 yards or more. Not bad for a rebuilding year! No. 2 Alabama: Bryce Young was magical down the stretch once again, the difference-maker quarterback putting the Tide on his back and carrying it to a 20-19 road victory against upset-minded Texas. A win is a win.