College football metrics, polls and ranking committees be damned, it’s going to be up to the SEC to sort itself out this season.

That begins in earnest with four league games this week, each projected by oddsmakers to be decided by a single digit.

College Gameday will be in Knoxville for a matchup featuring two of the SEC’s College Football Playoff teams from last season, Georgia and Tennessee.

The Vols have been trending up on the heels of two offensive explosions behind new transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar, but Georgia is the new favorite to win the SEC, per the most recent DraftKings.com odds.

The SEC also features 10 of the Top 20 Heisman Trophy favorites entering Week 3, with Oklahoma’s John Mateer the new frontrunner.

The top four teams in this week’s SEC poll, however, remain the same as last week.

SEC Football Teams Ranked

1 LSU – The Tigers didn’t look like the best team in the SEC in Week Two, but they didn’t have to after an inevitable emotional letdown game (23-7 win over Louisiana Tech) was sandwiched between Clemson and this week’s battle with Florida.

2 Georgia – The Bulldogs grab the No. 2 spot in the SEC with an offense seemingly designed not to get in the way of elite special teams units and a championship level defense that will be tested at Tennessee.

3 Texas – The Longhorns beat San Jose State 38-7, headlined by Arch Manning throwing 4 TDs in 5 minutes. UTEP and Sam Houston provide two more warm-ups before an Oct. 4 trip to Gainesville.

4 Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin’s offense looked more balanced than last year rolling up 455 yards in a 30-23 SEC road win at Kentucky.

5 Tennessee – The Vols move up two spots in these SEC rankings, secure in all the early CFP field projections with a high-scoring offense and Top 20 run defense.

6 Oklahoma – Speaking of teams on the rise, the Sooners’ prime time, 24-13 win over Michigan was clutch and validates the hype surrounding early SEC Newcomer of the Year favorite John Mateer.

7 Alabama – The Tide took its frustrations out on Louisiana-Monroe with a 73-0 victory, but it was as much execution as anger, as QB Ty Simpson set a school record by completing all 17 of his passes in the two quarters he played.

8 Texas A&M – The Aggies travel to South Bend to face Notre Dame this Saturday in a big opportunity game after QB Marcel Reed accounted for four touchdowns in a 44-22 win over Utah State 44-22.

9 Auburn – Coach Huge Freeze’s program has momentum with its opening-season with at Baylor and a dominant 42-3 win over Ball State.

10 Missouri – The SEC’s black and gold species of Tigers showed grit in rallying for a 42-31 “Border War” win over a decent Kansas team as QB Beau Pribula passed for 334 yards and three touchdowns.

11 Arkansas – The Razorbacks will go as far as their QB takes them, which should not be taken lightly after 6-foot-6, 224-pound Taylen Green passed for 4 touchdowns and 239 yards and ran for another TD and 151 yards in a 56-14 win over Arkansas State.

12 South Carolina – LaNorris Sellers remains the most well-known SEC dual-threat quarterback, but questions linger after the Gamecocks defense and special teams accounted for three of South Carolina’s five touchdowns in a 38-10 win over FCS South Carolina State.

13 Mississippi State – The Maroon Bulldogs earned respect by taking down No. 12-ranked Big 12 favorite Arizona State, 24-20, behind Blake Shapen’s 279-yard, 3-touchdown passing performance and a fourth-quarter goal-line stand.

14 Florida – Coach Billy Napier is back on the hot seat after an 18-16 upset-loss at home to South Florida and the Gators schedule heating up with trips to LSU and Miami on deck before a home date with Texas.

15 Vanderbilt – The Commodores rallied from a 20-10 halftime deficit at Virginia Tech, dominating the second half en route to a 44-20 road win over the ACC-member Hokies.

16 Kentucky – Gallant effort aside, the Wildcats’ 30-23 home loss to Ole Miss was compounded by an injury to Zach Calzada, whose status is uncertain according to Coach Mark Stoops after the transfer QB suffered what appeared to be an injury to his throwing shoulder last Saturday.

Favorite to win the SEC

(per DraftKings.com, 9-9-25)

Georgia +280

Texas +300

LSU +550

Alabama +650

Texas A&M +1400

Ole Miss +1500

Tennessee +1600

Oklahoma +1700

Florida +2500

Auburn +2500

South Carolina +4000

Missouri +4500

Arkansas +10,000

Vanderbilt +15,000

Mississippi State +25,000

Kentucky +30,000

SEC in the Heisman Trophy odds

John Mateer +800 (1)

Garrett Nussmeier +850 (2)

Arch Manning +1400 (5)

LaNorris Sellers +1600 (7)

Gunner Stockton +1700 (8)

Jackson Arnold +2200 (T-12)

DJ Lagway +2500 (T-14)

Marcel Reed +3500 (17)

Ty Simpson +4000 (18)

Joey Aguilar +4500 (20)

Austin Simmons +6000

Ryan Williams +7500

Beau Pribula +8000

Diego Pavia +12,000

Taylen Green +13,000

Zachariah Branch +20,000

Nate Frazier +20,000

Austin Mack +20,000

Ahmad Hardy +25,000

Zach Calzada +30,000

Kevin Concepion +30,000

Cam Coleman +30,000

Blake Shapen +30,000