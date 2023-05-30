SEC kicks off spring meetings in pursuit of new schedule model, denies chasing money

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Greg Sankey kicked off the SEC meetings on Monday with a preemptive strike, stating that “money follows, it doesn’t lead” where the proposed schedule models are concerned. The SEC meetings officially begin today at the Hilton Sandestin Beach hotel with league coaches, athletic directors and presidents mulling over their options. The conventional wisdom has been the league moving to a nine-game schedule in 2024 with three permanent opponents and six rotating, the better to build value for a larger television contract with ESPN and provide more compelling matchups.

That model might ultimately be put on hold if ESPN doesn’t offer the league more financial incentive, however, opening up the possibility the league maintains and eight-game schedule next season . Sankey has said the league is “poised” to make a decision, suggesting the onus is on the SEC to maintain a progressive stance with Texas and Oklahoma joining the league and a 12-game playoff in store for 2024. “A league at the forefront of college athletics does not stand still,” Sankey said, per the Tennessean.

But Sankey also told SI.com that “(if) all you do is chase money, you make really bad decisions …. We won’t do that here.” Georgia coach Kirby Smart has said he’s indifferent to whatever model the SEC moves forward with. RELATED: Kirby and UGA president ready to tackle scheduling issue in Destin “I can go either way on that, (and) I think either format is going to allow us to go through the cycle and through the SEC much faster,” Smart said earlier this month in Birmingham. “So in the grand scheme of things, what are we really talking about? “I think people are looking for something to debate about, but if you’re going to play everybody in the SEC in four years home and away, the two methodologies we’re going about are not that vastly different.” Other items expected to be discussed at the SEC spring meetings include: