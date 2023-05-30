WATCH: Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, Florida’s Billy Napier fire opening shots on schedule debate

DESTIN, Fla. — Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz called upon his educational background to sum up the behind-the-scenes dealings at the SEC spring meetings. “I’m a history teacher by trade, (and) every time I come to these meetings, I’m blown away that the 13 colonies actually formed a union,” Drinkwitz said during his presentation, which opened the coaches’ speaking schedule on Tuesday. “We can’t agree on an eight or a nine-game schedule, (so) how in the world they got together and decided we’re going to defeat the British ….”

Drinkwitz said Missouri is in favor of the league moving toward a nine-game schedule while acknowledging some coaches are more interested in their own situations rather than what's best for the SEC as a whole. "I do think Commissioner (Greg) Sankey makes a good point," Drinkwitz said. "If it ends up at eight (game league schedule), we'd be only the Power 5 conference with an eight game conference schedule."

Florida coach Billy Napier said his question with the nine-game schedule is how the CFP playoff committee will weight strength of schedule. “I think there’s a ton of variable relative to revenue created, relative to the metric of strength of schedule , relative to the playoff,” Napier said. “For me that’s the most critical factor, is how is the college football playoff going to view strength of schedule.

“There will be quite a bit off debate about it, I can promise you that. But one thing about the SEC, we’re going to lead from the front. One thing is we have great leadership.” Drinkwitz explained that having three permanent opponents is the best options for two reasons: One, to preserve more rivalries, and two, to better measure a program. “I think the more permanent (opponents) you have, the more you can measure your program,” Drinkwitz said. “The SEC is the best conference in college football because of the passion of its fans. I think you run the risk of losing that with shortsightedness of, well this schedule isn’ fair for me if I have to play blah blah blah.” It’s worth noting Alabama coach Nick Saban has publicly made his displeasure clear if the Tide were to draw Tennessee, LSU and Auburn as annual opponents. Drinkwitz countered that rivalries are important to the league. “The reality of it is persevering the primary and secondary rivalries in this league is important to the league and important to the fanbase now more than ever with the competition for dollars and passion of the sport,” Drinkwitz said. “You move too far away from that, you open the door for fans to travel to other venues for entertainment.”