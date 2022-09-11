Talented Spencer Rattler makes South Carolina dangerous, but supporting cast lacking and banged up

Dawgnation Logo
Samford
0
Final
33
(2) Georgia
  • Oregon State
    35
    Final
    Fresno State
    32
    Mississippi State
    39
    Final
    Arizona
    17
  • Florida State
    Fri, 9/16 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Louisville
    Air Force
    Sat, 9/17 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Wyoming
    Louisville
    20
    Final
    UCF
    14
    Boise State
    31
    Final
    New Mexico
    14
  • (23) Wake Forest
    45
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    25
    Arkansas State
    12
    Final
    (3) Ohio State
    45
    Southern Miss
    7
    Final
    (15) Miami (FL)
    30
    Ohio
    10
    Final
    Penn State
    46
  • North Carolina
    35
    Final
    Georgia State
    28
    (1) Alabama
    20
    Final
    Texas
    19
    Duke
    31
    Final
    Northwestern
    23
    Western Illinois
    10
    Final
    Minnesota
    62
  • South Carolina
    30
    Final
    (16) Arkansas
    44
    UTSA
    41
    Final
    Army
    38
    Missouri
    12
    Final
    Kansas State
    40
    Charleston Southern
    3
    Final
    (18) North Carolina State
    55
  • South Alabama
    38
    Final
    Central Michigan
    24
    Southern Utah
    7
    Final
    (13) Utah
    73
    Lafayette
    14
    Final
    Temple
    30
    Western Michigan
    37
    Final
    Ball State
    30
  • Marshall
    26
    Final
    (8) Notre Dame
    21
    Appalachian State
    17
    Final
    (6) Texas A&M
    14
    Memphis
    37
    Final
    Navy
    13
    Maryland
    56
    Final
    Charlotte
    21
  • Colorado
    10
    Final
    Air Force
    41
    (24) Tennessee
    34
    Final
    (17) Pittsburgh
    27
    Kennesaw State
    10
    Final
    Cincinnati
    63
    Furman
    12
    Final
    (5) Clemson
    35
  • Washington State
    17
    Final
    (19) Wisconsin
    14
    Wagner
    7
    Final
    Rutgers
    66
    Akron
    0
    Final
    (14) Michigan State
    52
    Eastern Kentucky
    59
    Final
    Bowling Green
    57
  • Iowa State
    10
    Final
    Iowa
    7
    Portland State
    6
    Final
    Washington
    52
    UNLV
    14
    Final
    California
    20
    Indiana State
    0
    Final
    Purdue
    56
  • (25) Houston
    30
    Final
    Texas Tech
    33
    Middle Tennessee
    34
    Final
    Colorado State
    19
    Virginia
    3
    Final
    Illinois
    24
    Northern Colorado
    10
    Final
    Wyoming
    33
  • Alabama State
    7
    Final
    UCLA
    45
    Incarnate Word
    55
    Final
    Nevada
    41
    Robert Morris
    14
    Final
    Miami (OH)
    31
    Holy Cross
    37
    Final
    Buffalo
    31
  • Southeastern Louisiana
    9
    Final
    Florida Atlantic
    42
    Gardner-Webb
    27
    Final
    Coastal Carolina
    31
    UAB
    14
    Final
    Liberty
    21
    Old Dominion
    21
    Final
    East Carolina
    39
  • Kansas
    55
    Final
    West Virginia
    42
    Weber State
    35
    Final
    Utah State
    7
    Central Arkansas
    3
    Final
    (22) Ole Miss
    59
    Northern Illinois
    35
    Final
    Tulsa
    38
  • Western Carolina
    17
    Final
    Georgia Tech
    35
    Eastern Michigan
    21
    Final
    Louisiana
    49
    Stephen F. Austin
    17
    Final
    Louisiana Tech
    52
    Alabama A&M
    17
    Final
    Troy
    38
  • (20) Kentucky
    26
    Final
    (12) Florida
    16
    Alcorn State
    0
    Final
    Tulane
    52
    Howard
    20
    Final
    South Florida
    42
    Kent State
    3
    Final
    (7) Oklahoma
    33
  • Lamar
    16
    Final
    SMU
    45
    Florida International
    12
    Final
    Texas State
    41
    Syracuse
    48
    Final
    UConn
    14
    UMass
    10
    Final
    Toledo
    55
  • Texas Southern
    27
    Final
    North Texas
    59
    Arizona State
    17
    Final
    (11) Oklahoma State
    34
    Southern University
    17
    Final
    LSU
    65
    McNeese State
    10
    Final
    Rice
    52
  • Georgia Southern
    45
    Final
    Nebraska
    42
    (10) USC
    41
    Final
    Stanford
    28
    San Jose State
    16
    Final
    Auburn
    24
    Idaho
    22
    Final
    Indiana
    35
  • Nicholls State
    7
    Final
    Louisiana-Monroe
    35
    Tarleton State
    17
    Final
    TCU
    59
    Boston College
    10
    Final
    Virginia Tech
    27
    Idaho State
    7
    Final
    San Diego State
    38
  • Hawai'i
    10
    Final
    (4) Michigan
    56
    Eastern Washington
    14
    Final
    Oregon
    70
    New Mexico State
    13
    Final
    UTEP
    20
    (9) Baylor
    20
    Final
    (21) BYU
    26
  • Oregon State
    35
    Final
    Fresno State
    32
    Mississippi State
    39
    Final
    Arizona
    17
  • Florida State
    Fri, 9/16 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Louisville
    Air Force
    Sat, 9/17 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Wyoming
    Louisville
    20
    Final
    UCF
    14
    Boise State
    31
    Final
    New Mexico
    14
South Carolina's Spencer Rattler is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the nation, but he'll need better play from the players around him to make the Gamecocks a contender this season.
AP Photo

Talented Spencer Rattler makes South Carolina dangerous, but supporting cast lacking and banged up

@mikegriffith32
Posted

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — South Carolina might have a quarterback capable of beating any team in the nation on a given day, but only with a sufficient level of play around him.

Spencer Rattler was 24-of-39 passing for 376 yards at Arkansas, the most talented player and dangerous weapon in Razorbacks Stadium on Saturday.

But for all of Rattler’s arm strength, accuracy, field vision, mobility and athleticism — skills that made him a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate last year at Oklahoma — it wasn’t enough for South Carolina in its 44-30 loss.

RELATED: Sam Pittman tops Shane Beamer in SEC’s first ‘Kirby Bowl’

“A lot about the quarterback is a lot about who is around you,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said Saturday after the game.

“You have to have protection, you have to have guys get open, and he’s got a big tight end from Oklahoma, but if he has those things, he’s really good, and he makes really good plays.”

“Each week is different with how we are going to try and win football games,” Beamer said. “Today, we liked our matchups in the passing game.”

There’s a lot to like about Rattler, who will once again give his team its best chance at victory when the Gamecocks play their SEC home opener against No. 2-ranked Georgia at noon on Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium.

The challenges against the Bulldogs will be similar for Rattler.

RELATED: Former Georgia players Matt Landers, Latavious Brini help lift Arkansas over South Carolina

“He’s accurate with the ball and he can scramble, (and) he won a lot of games early at Oklahoma,” Pittman said of the former Freshman All-American.

“But at quarterback, you have to be upright, and you have to have good receivers and all those things.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart will surely have his defense prepared to limit the sort of momentum-inducing plays Rattler can convert.

Rattler connected on four passes that went for 38 yards or more against Barry Odom’s Arkansas defense, and he was 3-of-7 passing for 102 yards on third downs.

Rattler knows better than anyone it’s going to take more balance against Georgia.

“We put up 30 points, threw for almost 400 yards, but we have to run the ball better,” Rattler said, per 247Sports.

“We rushed for 50 yards (29-40) and that is just not us. It can’t be us. We are not going to win games if we can’t run that ball.”

The Gamecocks have to be able to stop the run, too -- Arkansas pounded out 295 yards behind an offensive line comparable to the one they will face with Georgia.

Losing three defensive starters to injury in the Arkansas game won’t make things any easier.

South Carolina senior outside linebacker Jordan Strachan, junior middle linebacker Mohamed Kaba and junior nickleback Cam Smith all went down. Senior safety R.J. Roderick didn’t make the trip after leaving the Gamecocks’ opener against Georgia State holding his right arm.

Beamer didn’t sound optimistic in his postgame assessment.

“Jordan and Mo, we’ll see when we get back to Columbia but right now it does not look good going forward,” he said. “Cam should be fine. He had an upper-body injury and I would hope he would not be long-term at all.”

With Rattler and a typically ferocious home crowd in Columbia, Beamer knows his program has a puncher’s chance on any given Saturday.

“We told our team after the game last week, we are better than we were, but we are not as good as we are going to be,” Beamer said. “I feel that way right now as well. We lost today, but I feel like we are farther along offensively than we were but still not as good as we are going to be.”

