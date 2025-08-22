ATHENS — College Football Hall of Famer Steve Spurrier wants to make one thing clear where his opinion on Stetson Bennett is concerned.

“Stetson Bennett at Georgia? Hell, he’s the best quarterback in school history,” Spurrier told DawgNation when asked about recent remarks where he stressed the importance of having a complete team.

“He (Bennett) led them to two national championships, but teams win, not just the quarterback, he can’t carry the whole load, although the media seems to think that’s the guy the whole time.”

Spurrier’s 1996 Florida football team won the national championship with Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel.

“Certainly, it’s helpful,” Spurrier said of having great quarterback play. “But teams win, as everyone knows.”

Indeed, Wuerffel had the benefit of NFL first-round receivers Reidel Anthony (1,293 yards, 18 yards per catch), Ike Hilliard (900 yards, 19.1 yards per catch) and the explosive Jacquez Green (626 yards, 19 yards per catch), along with tailbacks Elijah Williams and future first-round pick and NFL all-pro Fred Taylor.

Bennett, in his Heisman Trophy finalist year — and perfect 15-0 season — of 2022, had All-American and future first-round pick Brock Bowers (942 yards, 15 yards per catch), Ladd McConkey (762 yards, 13.1 yards per catch) and all-purpose back Kenny McIntosh, who had a team-high 829 yards rushing and another 504 yards receiving.

The Florida defense had future first-round picks Jevon “The Freak” Kearse and defensive tackle Reggie McGrew.

Bennett’s 2021 defense had No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker (2022 draft) along with first-round picks Jordan Davis (2022), Quay Walker (2022), Devonte Wyatt (2022), Lewis Cine (2022), Jalen Carter (2023) and Nolan Smith (2023).

Spurrier, speaking on a podcast last week, had said there were two areas that determine the best teams.

“I think there’s two areas that are, probably, going to determine the best teams,” Spurrier said. “Obviously, coaching is important.

“And then special players. It could be the quarterback but it could be other guys. Georgia won two national championships with Stetson Bennett. So, the quarterback, he needs to be a good player but he doesn’t have to be one of those guys that has to throw for 300 yards every game.”

Some Georgia fans took offense at Spurrier’s remarks, but a closer look reveals the Florida head coach was actually underselling the very position that he once won the Heisman Trophy playing while leading the Gators in 1966.

It was an interesting discussion, to be sure, as the Georgia rivalry with Florida is deep-rooted, leading to great scrutiny each time Spurrier makes any comments related to Georgia.

Here’s a look at how the Georgia national title teams with Stetson Bennett measured up to Spurrier’s 1996 national championship Florida team.

QUARTERBACK STATS

1996 Danny Wuerffel 207-360 (.575) passing, 3,625 yards, 39 TD, 13 Int (12 starts, 11-1)

2022 Stetson Bennett 310-454 (.682) passing, 4,127 yards, 27 TD, 7 Int (15 starts, 15-0)

2021 Stetson Bennett 185-287 (.644) passing, 2,862 yards, 29 TD, 7 Int (12 starts, 11-1)

1966 Steve Spurrier 179-291 (.615) passing, 2,012 yards, 16 TD, 8 Int (11 starts, 9-2)

Team Passing Offense

1996 Florida (5th), 333.9 ypg, 42 TD, 16 INT

2022 Georgia (15th), 295.9 ypg, 31 TD, 7 INT

2021 Georgia (51st), 251.9 ypg, 39 TD, 12 INT

Team Total Offense

1996 Florida (2nd), 503.92 ypg, 67 TD, 12 games

2022 Georgia (5th), 501.2 ypg, 75 TD, 15 games

2021 Georgia (26th), 442.8 ypg, 68 TD, 15 games

Team Scoring Offense

1996 Florida (1st), 46.6 ppg

2022 Georgia (5th), 41.1 ppg

2021 Georgia (10th), 38.4 ppg

Team Total Defense

1996 Florida (14th), 281.1 ypg

2022 Georgia (9th), 296.8 ypg

2021 Georgia (2nd), 268.9 ypg

Team Scoring Defense

1996 Florida (15th), 16.8 ppg

2022 Georgia (5th), 14.3 ppg

2021 Georgia (1st), 10.2 ppg