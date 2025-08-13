ATHENS — Georgia football fans have been waiting for a home schedule like the Bulldogs have before them, but it will come at a price.

Georgia has the highest average get-in ticket price in the SEC according to a study by Sportscasting.com, averaging $277.38 per game.

Preseason No. 1-ranked Texas has the second-highest get-in price per ticket at $273.86.

The 76-percent increase on Georgia ticket prices from last season — which were also the highest in the SEC — might seem like a lot.

But the increase ranks only sixth among the SEC schools who have seen their average secondary market tickets prices go up.

Average SEC ticket prices on the whole — on the secondary market — are up 49-percent from a season ago, from $88.93 last season to $132.58 per ticket.

The SEC recently set a record with 10 teams appearing in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, with Texas the preseason No. 1 pick.

South Carolina, coming off last season’s 9-4 mark, had a 191-percent increase in ticket price, while Missouri’s ticket price is up 156 percent followed by Mississippi State (154 percent), Texas (105 percent) and Auburn (104 percent).

It’s worth noting Georgia plays at Mississippi State, and Auburn this season.

Only Texas A&M — at minus 41.85 percent — saw a decrease in its average ticket price this season, one year after the Aggies played host to Texas and Notre Dame in 102,733-seat Kyle Field.

In addition to the marquee home schedule raising the Georgia prices, the Bulldogs string of eight-straight Top 10 finishes — with three SEC titles and two national championships mixed in — has driven up the demand.

Georgia’s base ticket price has not changed since last year — the first ticket increase since 2017 — but the secondary prices have increased as fans sell their tickets online.

The Bulldogs’ Sept. 27 home game against Alabama has the highest get-in price of the season, according to the study, at $726.

It’s the first time the Crimson Tide has faced Georgia between the hedges in Athens since the 2015 season — one year before Kirby Smart took over the program as head coach.

Georgia is playing in three of the highest-priced ticket games of the season, as the get-in price for Texas is $551, and the Georgia at Tennessee game on Sept. 13 ranks as the fifth-most expensive ticket at the moment ($379).

Here’s a look at the average SEC football ticket prices on the secondary market in 2025:

Georgia $277.38

Texas $273.86

Oklahoma $185.88

Tennessee $170.63

South Carolina $133.88

Florida $129.71

Missouri $125.50

Alabama $125.00

Auburn $110.43

Texas A&M $91.29

Ole Miss $90.88

Kentucky $90.86

Arkansas $85.43

LSU $81.86

Vanderbilt $76.00

Mississippi State $45.86

Here’s the current average ticket price for Georgia home games this season, per the Sportscasting.com data:

Aug. 30 Marshall, $82

Sept. 6 Austin Peay $76

Sept. 27 Alabama $726

Oct. 4 Kentucky $200

Oct. 18 Ole Miss $307

Nov. 1 Florida (in Jacksonville) $201

Nov. 15 Texas $551

Nov. 22 Charlotte $76