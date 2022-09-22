Rising threat: Tennessee looks to cash in on ESPN GameDay exposure, get over Florida hump

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football is roaring to life under Josh Heupel, ranked No. 11 with college football’s center stage heading to Rocky Top. The No. 11-ranked Vols will host ESPN’s College GameDay for the first time in six years when rival Florida invades Neyland Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. (TV: CBS) matchup on Saturday. Heupel, a former national championship quarterback at Oklahoma who played in more than one College GameDay setting, told his players earlier in the week to enjoy the buzz.

But now it is reigning national champion Georgia looking to stay atop the football world after conquering Nick Saban’s Alabama football dynasty last season. Former Vols’ head coach and one-time Alabama and UGA defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt said at the start of the year Tennessee is the only program East of the Mississippi River with an offense that can keep up with SEC titans Georgia and Alabama. Pruitt expects the Big Orange to roll over Florida.