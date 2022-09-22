Rising threat: Tennessee looks to cash in on ESPN GameDay exposure, get over Florida hump
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football is roaring to life under Josh Heupel, ranked No. 11 with college football’s center stage heading to Rocky Top.
The No. 11-ranked Vols will host ESPN’s College GameDay for the first time in six years when rival Florida invades Neyland Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. (TV: CBS) matchup on Saturday.
Heupel, a former national championship quarterback at Oklahoma who played in more than one College GameDay setting, told his players earlier in the week to enjoy the buzz.
But now it is reigning national champion Georgia looking to stay atop the football world after conquering Nick Saban’s Alabama football dynasty last season.
Former Vols’ head coach and one-time Alabama and UGA defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt said at the start of the year Tennessee is the only program East of the Mississippi River with an offense that can keep up with SEC titans Georgia and Alabama.
Pruitt expects the Big Orange to roll over Florida.
“I think Tennessee is a 10-point favorite for a reason, I think they have the better football team and they’ve proved it through the first three games,” Pruitt told DawgNation during the On The Beat Show.
“They have more depth throughout their team. Barring injury or turnovers on the Tennessee side, I look for Tennessee to win this game, and they may win it going away.”
Even with a win, the Vols would have to climb great heights to get back on Georgia’s level.
To put UGA’s rise to power under Kirby Smart into perspective — applying Heupel’s point of GameDay representing the “center of the college football world” — the Bulldogs have been part of 14 of the 110 GameDay setups since the Vols’ most recent appearance, in 2016.
“You get more attraction of players wanting to come to the game,” Smart explained last year before the Bulldogs hosted GameDay in Athens for a second time in three weeks.
“There’s more infatuation of (recruits) wanting to go to the game because GameDay is there …. It helps bring attention, and kids certainly like that show in terms of it being on campus.”