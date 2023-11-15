clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

Confidence building on Rocky Top, Tennessee defense embraces ‘chaos’ of …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee players are ready to embrace the “chaos” of Neyland Stadium on Saturday and extend their 14-game home win streak.
Mike Griffith
Mississippi State fires Zach Arnett, second SEC job comes open
A second SEC job has come open in two days, as Mississippi State is parting ways with head coach Zach Arnett. Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports was the first to report the news.
Connor Riley
What Texas A&M firing Jimbo Fisher means for Georgia football
Texas A&amp;M is now in the market for a new head coach, as the Aggies made the decision to part ways with Jmbo Fisher on Sunday morning. Billy Liucci of TexAgs was the first …
Connor Riley
College football ‘silly season’ underway, phones will ring for current, …
ATHENS — It could be an interesting day for former Georgia football assistants Dan Lanning and Sam Pittman, who are at opposite extremes.
Mike Griffith
Lane Kiffin qualifies Georgia-Alabama comparison, Bulldogs ‘obviously …
ATHENS — Lane Kiffin acknowledged the Georgia team he faced on Saturday was better than the Alabama team Ole Miss faced in September.
Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart: ‘They were not good today,’ Georgia has disappointing …

Mike Griffith
Georgia lineman Tate Ratledge reflects on former Tennessee fandom …

Jack Leo
Georgia vaults to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff Rankings

Mike Griffith
Georgia’s Brock Bowers ready for Tennessee, details speedy recovery …

Jack Leo
Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims feels good after providing lift

Mike Griffith
