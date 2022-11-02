Tennessee defense identifies Georgia ‘Agent Zero’ among Bulldogs’ biggest offensive threats
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia fans have become accustomed to seeing this season’s playmakers produce over and over.
But for opposing coaching staffs, it’s a new scouting report every week and their perception can vary.
It’s a safe assumption No. 1-ranked Tennessee wouldn’t mind getting into a shootout with No. 3 Georgia based on the teams’ personnel this season and the respective coaches’ history.
Vols’ coach Josh Heupel is 43-6 when scoring 30-plus points, while Kirby Smart is 1-9 when allowing 30-plus points.
Tennessee assistant Brian Jean-Mary, a 22-year veteran with prior stops at Texas and Michigan, knows the Georgia offense has enough firepower to buck prior trends.
Here’s what Jean-Mary had to say about the Bulldogs’ key offensive players:
Brock Bowers
“He’s one of the big pieces of their offense. It’s his versatility. He can line up anywhere on the field. Obviously, it’s a mismatch in a lot of ways, whether he’s on a safety or a linebacker. He runs great routes and has excellent speed, so you match all that with a guy who will still get in the line of scrimmage and still block defensive linemen, you have a complete tight end.
“You watch the tape on him and there are guys paying extra attention to him and he’s still making plays. His skill level is through the roof, and we’re going to have to do a great job on him to give ourselves a chance to win.”
Darnell Washington
“Obviously, Zero — Agent Zero — he’s a large human being. You don’t find many tight ends his size. But the thing that’s impressive about him is his ability to play in space, not just to block. You throw him the ball downfield, which presents its challenges because of his size.
“I think he is another guy that’s a nightmare matchup for a lot of people just because of his size and his athleticism. I know they don’t mind having him and Bowers on the field at the same time.”
Kenny McIntosh
“McIntosh, you can tell, he’s the veteran of that running back group. He does it all, they don’t mind splitting him out. He runs tough, I thought he had some of the better 8 to 10 yard runs that we’ve seen from guys on film.
“We’re going to have to do a great job of tackling him because he will run through arm tackles. But he’s versatile enough to get out on the perimeter and cause you problems.”
Stetson Bennett
“When I watch the tape I see a very good quarterback and a guy who led them to a national championship and can make all the throws. He’s versatile enough to get out on the perimeter and is elusive enough that he doesn’t take sacks, and he is really the catalyst to their offense.
“Watching the tape this year you see a guy that makes a lot of plays for them. Bowers is one of the top guys in the country, but when you watch the film Stetson Bennett makes big-time throws. He’s one of the better quarterbacks we’ve seen this year.”