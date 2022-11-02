Tennessee defense identifies Georgia ‘Agent Zero’ among Bulldogs’ biggest offensive threats

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia fans have become accustomed to seeing this season’s playmakers produce over and over. But for opposing coaching staffs, it’s a new scouting report every week and their perception can vary. It’s a safe assumption No. 1-ranked Tennessee wouldn’t mind getting into a shootout with No. 3 Georgia based on the teams’ personnel this season and the respective coaches’ history.

Vols’ coach Josh Heupel is 43-6 when scoring 30-plus points, while Kirby Smart is 1-9 when allowing 30-plus points. Tennessee assistant Brian Jean-Mary, a 22-year veteran with prior stops at Texas and Michigan, knows the Georgia offense has enough firepower to buck prior trends. Here’s what Jean-Mary had to say about the Bulldogs’ key offensive players: Brock Bowers

“He’s one of the big pieces of their offense. It’s his versatility. He can line up anywhere on the field. Obviously, it’s a mismatch in a lot of ways, whether he’s on a safety or a linebacker. He runs great routes and has excellent speed, so you match all that with a guy who will still get in the line of scrimmage and still block defensive linemen, you have a complete tight end. “You watch the tape on him and there are guys paying extra attention to him and he’s still making plays. His skill level is through the roof, and we’re going to have to do a great job on him to give ourselves a chance to win.” Darnell Washington “Obviously, Zero — Agent Zero — he’s a large human being. You don’t find many tight ends his size. But the thing that’s impressive about him is his ability to play in space, not just to block. You throw him the ball downfield, which presents its challenges because of his size.