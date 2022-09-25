Hendon Hooker makes Tennessee threat real in SEC East, enters Heisman Trophy race in earnest

Dawgnation Logo
Kent State
22
Final
39
(1) Georgia
  • Rice
    27
    Final
    Houston
    34
    Akron
    12
    Final
    Liberty
    21
  • Southern Miss
    27
    4th QTR
    3:42
    Tulane
    17
    UNLV
    34
    4th QTR
    12:42
    Utah State
    16
    Northern Illinois
    17
    4th QTR
    3:02
    (8) Kentucky
    31
    (10) Arkansas
    21
    4th QTR
    9:24
    (23) Texas A&M
    23
  • Louisiana Tech
    14
    4th QTR
    10:22
    South Alabama
    38
    Marshall
    7
    4th QTR
    6:29
    Troy
    13
    Iowa
    24
    4th QTR
    8:53
    Rutgers
    10
    Houston Christian
    0
    4th QTR
    00:00
    Texas State
    34
  • Wisconsin
    7
    3rd QTR
    7:40
    (3) Ohio State
    38
    Charlotte
    14
    3rd QTR
    8:34
    South Carolina
    35
    Miami (OH)
    7
    3rd QTR
    7:33
    Northwestern
    7
    Vanderbilt
    3
    3rd QTR
    1:38
    (2) Alabama
    41
  • UConn
    3
    4th QTR
    13:22
    (12) North Carolina State
    41
    Florida Atlantic
    20
    3rd QTR
    3:56
    Purdue
    21
    New Mexico
    0
    4th QTR
    10:57
    LSU
    38
    Louisiana
    17
    Halftime
    Louisiana-Monroe
    7
  • Kansas State
    24
    3rd QTR
    11:42
    (6) Oklahoma
    20
    Boston College
    0
    3rd QTR
    10:58
    Florida State
    31
    Hawai'i
    10
    Halftime
    New Mexico State
    35
    (7) USC
    0
    1st QTR
    7:31
    Oregon State
    0
  • Wyoming
    Sun, 9/25 on ESPN2 @2:15 AM ET
    (19) BYU
    Stanford
    Sun, 9/25 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    (18) Washington
    (13) Utah
    Sun, 9/25 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    Arizona State
    Western Michigan
    Sun, 9/25 on CBS Sports Network @2:30 AM ET
    San Jose State
  • Utah State
    Fri, 9/30 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (19) BYU
    Tulane
    Fri, 9/30 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Houston
    UTSA
    Fri, 9/30 on CBS Sports Network @11:30 ET
    Middle Tennessee
    San Diego State
    Sat, 10/1 on Fox Sports 1 @12:00 AM ET
    Boise State
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker showed how real of a threat the Vols could be this season, passing for 349 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushing for 112 yards and another TD in a 38-33 win over Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
@VOL_

Hendon Hooker makes Tennessee threat real in SEC East, enters Heisman Trophy race in earnest

@mikegriffith32
Posted

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hendon Hooker hoisted Tennessee football on his shoulders Saturday afternoon, lifting the Vols to a 38-33 victory over Florida.

Hooker was 22-of-28 passing for 349 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he also led Tennessee with 112 yards rushing and a touchdown on 13 carries.

“I really didn’t feel any spotlight or any stage,” said Hooker, a 24-year-old, sixth-year player who transferred to the SEC school from Virginia Tech following the 2020 season.

“They’re not hungry,” ESPN GameDay host Rece Davis said, after citing the rivalry stat, “they’re starving to death.”

Saturday’s matchup featured a feeding frenzy for football junkies craving offense, the Vols and Gators combining for 1,170 with Hooker and Anthony Richardson in a dual-threat shootout.

Richardson, a sophomore making the first road start of his career, was a one-man show for Florida, 24-of-44 passing for 453 yards and 2 touchdowns and, like Hooker, led his team in rushing with 62 yards and 2 touchdowns.

And all of the Vols know that with Hooker, anything is possible this season.

“After he busted a long run, I told him on the field, ‘you’re special,’ " Small said. “I’m a fan right now.”

So is Heupel: Once a Heisman Trophy runner-up himself, the Tennessee head coach knows he has the right quarterback in the right offensive system to warrant Heisman Trophy hype.

“Hendon was fierce, played like a warrior tonight, (and) he was relentless in the way he competed,” Heupel said. “He played at an unbelievable elite level.

“You continue to win and continue to play the way he is, you’re going to get a lot of attention.”

The Heisman Trophy leaders are almost exclusively quarterbacks. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young and USC’s Caleb Williams are the clear-cut leaders, with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett factoring in as long as the Bulldogs are No. 1.

RELATED: Kirby Smart said Georgia needed a challenging game like Saturday’s

Bennett won ugly on Saturday -- 39-22 over Kent State -- but he matched former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow as the only quarterbacks in SEC history with four straight games of 250 yards passing and a rushing touchdown.

Hooker, meanwhile, became just the second quarterback in Tennessee football history to pass for more than 300 yards and rush for more than 100 in the same game (Josh Dobbs) on Saturday.

The SEC pass efficiency leader last season, Hooker increased his gaudy TD-interception ratio at Tennessee to 39 TDs and just three interceptions over the past two seasons.

Hooker has bigger mountains ahead this season, a trip to LSU on Oct. 8 and a home game with Alabama on Oct. 15 figure to be offensive shootouts before he faces two of the SEC’s premier defenses in Kentucky (Oct. 29) and Georgia (Nov. 5).

Beating Florida, however, was an important hurdle needed to increase the momentum that has been built with a 4-0 start.

“We still have the same mission, and that’s getting to Atlanta,” Hooker said. “So staying the course and coming in here every day to get better is our goal, and just being accountable and sticking together as a team.”

