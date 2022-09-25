Hendon Hooker makes Tennessee threat real in SEC East, enters Heisman Trophy race in earnest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hendon Hooker hoisted Tennessee football on his shoulders Saturday afternoon, lifting the Vols to a 38-33 victory over Florida. Hooker was 22-of-28 passing for 349 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he also led Tennessee with 112 yards rushing and a touchdown on 13 carries. “I really didn’t feel any spotlight or any stage,” said Hooker, a 24-year-old, sixth-year player who transferred to the SEC school from Virginia Tech following the 2020 season.

“They’re not hungry,” ESPN GameDay host Rece Davis said, after citing the rivalry stat, “they’re starving to death.” Saturday’s matchup featured a feeding frenzy for football junkies craving offense, the Vols and Gators combining for 1,170 with Hooker and Anthony Richardson in a dual-threat shootout. Richardson, a sophomore making the first road start of his career, was a one-man show for Florida, 24-of-44 passing for 453 yards and 2 touchdowns and, like Hooker, led his team in rushing with 62 yards and 2 touchdowns.

And all of the Vols know that with Hooker, anything is possible this season. “After he busted a long run, I told him on the field, ‘you’re special,’ " Small said. “I’m a fan right now.” So is Heupel: Once a Heisman Trophy runner-up himself, the Tennessee head coach knows he has the right quarterback in the right offensive system to warrant Heisman Trophy hype. “Hendon was fierce, played like a warrior tonight, (and) he was relentless in the way he competed,” Heupel said. “He played at an unbelievable elite level. “You continue to win and continue to play the way he is, you’re going to get a lot of attention.” The Heisman Trophy leaders are almost exclusively quarterbacks. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young and USC’s Caleb Williams are the clear-cut leaders, with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett factoring in as long as the Bulldogs are No. 1.