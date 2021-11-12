Around the SEC: Texas A&M battles Ole Miss to stay in SEC Championship race

Texas A&M looks to keep its SEC Championship hopes alive when it plays at Ole Miss in a noon kick in Oxford. For the Aggies to win the SEC West Division they would need to beat the Rebels and win at LSU and hope Alabama loses one of its two remaining SEC games against Arkansas or at Auburn. First things first, Coach Jimbo Fisher’s defense looks to stay dialed in against Heisman Trophy candidate Matt Corral. Texas A&M is a 2 1/2-point favorite.

The Rebels are averaging 37.8 points per game, but the Aggies rank second in the nation in points per game allowed (14.7). The pick: Texas A&M 27, Ole Miss 20 Arkansas (-3) at LSU The “Golden Boot” rivalry trophy will be on the line when the Razorbacks and Tigers clash at 7:30 p.m. in Baton Rouge.

LSU is coming off a hard-fought 20-14 loss at Alabama, looking to win two of its final three games to avoid what would be its first losing season since 1999. The Hogs are 6-3 after last Saturday’s 31-28 win over Mississippi State and hope to bring a five-game losing streak to LSU. The pick: LSU 23, Arkansas 17 Georgia (-20) at Tennessee

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs come to Neyland Stadium on the verge of what would be there first undefeated SEC campaign since 1982. Georgia has not allowed more than 13 points in a game this season. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, whose team leads the nation in plays per minute, has not scored less than 14 points in his 45 games as a head coach, including his tenure at UCF. The pick: Georgia 47, Tennessee 17 Mississippi State at Auburn (-5.5) Will Rogers has completed 75 percent of his passes this season for the Maroon Bulldogs with 23 TDs and 8 interceptions and is second in the nation with 368 yards per game. Bo Nix leads a more balanced Auburn offense that features running back Tank Bigsby, who ranks fourth in the SEC with 735 yards rushing and is carrying at a 5.25 yards-per-carry clip. The pick: Auburn 30, Mississippi State 26 South Carolina (-1) at Missouri