Checking in on future SEC foe Texas: Can Arch Manning help awaken sleeping giant

Texas football is back …. for one more year in the Big 12 before the Longhorns will join the SEC.

Texas will play host to former Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels and Rice in Week One this season before facing former Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton at Alabama in Week Two.

The Longhorns, now featuring former Georgia receiver A.D. Mitchell and former top Bulldogs’ recruiting target Arch Manning, held their spring game on Saturday.