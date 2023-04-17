Checking in on future SEC foe Texas: Can Arch Manning help awaken sleeping giant
Texas football is back …. for one more year in the Big 12 before the Longhorns will join the SEC.
Texas will play host to former Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels and Rice in Week One this season before facing former Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton at Alabama in Week Two.
The Longhorns, now featuring former Georgia receiver A.D. Mitchell and former top Bulldogs’ recruiting target Arch Manning, held their spring game on Saturday.
The Longhorns weren’t able to score an offensive touchdown in their home game with TCU last season — a defense that Georgia shredded for 65 points even after pulling starters at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Georgia will face Texas in 2024 or 2025 if the league goes to a nine-game schedule, as expected, so it is worth noting how young Manning did in his debut.
Yes, Mitchell was the Longhorns’ leading receiver in the scrimmage with his 6 catches for 58 yards and a nifty one-handed touchdown — but does it really count if no one was allowed to hit him?