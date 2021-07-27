Texas and Oklahoma submit request to join SEC

Texas defensive back B.J. Foster (25) put a hard hit on Oklahoma running back T.J. Pledger (5), forcing the helmet from his head in the second quarter at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Oklahoma won in quadruple overtime, 53-45. (Tom Fox/Dallas Morning News/TNS)
ATHENS — Oklahoma and Texas have formally submitted requests to join the Southeastern Conference just one day after notifying the Big 12 they would not be renewing their “grants of media rights.”

