ATLANTA — Texas left its mark on SEC Media Days on Tuesday, the Longhorns’ hype machine in full effect.

Heisman Trophy favorite Arch Manning, the essence of college football royalty as a third-generation member of the sport’s most famous quarterback family, represented himself with class and humility while swarmed by dozens of reporters.

“I’m really just worried about getting through this interview and then getting through the run tomorrow,” Manning said, asked about potentially entering the NFL draft after this season.

The 21-year-old Manning — the nephew of SEC legends and Super Bowl winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli, and the grandson of Ole Miss College Football Hall of Fame quarterback Archie Manning — politely made it clear he would have preferred to have been studying film or throwing spirals on the football field.

“At first, I didn’t really want to come just because cameras aren’t my favorite thing,” Manning said. “But then I realized to represent the University of Texas at SEC Media Day is a cool thing for such a traditional program and storied program.”

The most controversial moment of Manning’s interview was one of innocence, after he was asked about Steve Spurrier’s recent barb questioning why the young Texas quarterback didn’t play ahead of seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers last season if he was as good as advertised.

“Steve Spurrier is a great coach,” Manning replied. “Is he in the college hall of fame?”

When told that Spurrier is indeed in the College Football Hall of Fame, Manning pressed forward, “I’m just worried about myself right now and trying to get better each day.”

To be fair, young Manning was 11 years old when Spurrier finished his SEC coaching career at South Carolina and was not yet born when the SEC coaching legend won his sixth and final league championship in 2000.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, meanwhile, had just started his coaching career overseeing quarterbacks at El Camino (Calif.) Community College at the turn of the century after finishing out his CFL playing career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 1999.

No one could have guessed that 25 years later Sarkisian would be planting Texas’ burnt orange recruiting flag in Atlanta’s College Football Hall of Fame after landing the No. 1 prospect in the state of Georgia that same day.

Sarkisian was unable to beat Kirby Smart on the football field in 2024, losing twice to the Bulldogs in the same season, but Texas continues to take full advantage of its well-documented financial resources on the recruiting trail.

Indeed, ESPN cited a report from The Athletic in 2022 that the Longhorns spent more than half-million dollars on two recruiting weekends that June — including the one when Arch Manning visited.

More recently, the Houston Chronicle reported that Texas’ 2025 football roster will cost between $35-$40 million, and the Longhorns recently rolled out several Lamborghinis for recruits to take in on a recruiting visit.

“We only have so much money to go around,” Sarkisian said on Tuesday. “So we’ve got to do a great job evaluating …. . but we’ve also got to continue to develop our players as they grow and make sure that our players aren’t doing this for the idea of money.”

Sarkisian also seemed to suggest that it “hurts” Texas to have so much money and not make a priority of that when recruits come in.

“Quite frankly, I think it hurts us a little bit in recruiting in the fact that when kids come on our campus, one of the first things we do, we don’t talk about NIL,” Sarkisian said. “We don’t talk about NIL or revenue sharing or publicity rights until the very end. And that may hurt us on some kids.”

Perhaps, but in the end game Texas seems to be getting the priority recruits it is targeting, even as it has less to sell than Georgia from the standpoint of championships or NFL development.

At some point, perception could overtake reality.

One thing for sure, when the Longhorns come to play at Georgia on Nov. 15 — Texas with the advantage of coming off a bye weekend — much will be at stake with the legacy of Manning underway and more intense recruiting battles between Sarkisian and Smart sure to be ahead.