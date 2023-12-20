ATHENS — Georgia football three-peat hopes were derailed in part by losing out in the transfer portal these past two seasons at what proved to be key positions.

Kirby Smart likely isn’t inclined to allow that to happen again, which should make for an even more interesting early signing period than normal.

The Bulldogs are expected to sign the No. 1-ranked class of incoming players, per 247Sports.

But this new era of what amounts to college football free agency has put a different spin on acquiring personnel, and Smart has proven a fast learner in the roster management game.

Smart’s ability to lock down fifth-year senior Carson Beck with two weeks left in the NCAA transfer window may go down as one of the most pivotal transactions leading into the 2024 national championship race.

At least, that’s the plan.

The importance and momentum of Beck’s return on Monday made the flip of 5-star QB Dylan Raiola to Nebraska seem insignificant -- especially since 2024 freshman addition Ryan Puglisi was already hunkered down and on campus.

That would’t necessarily be the case at other places, and perhaps not even anywhere else.

But Smart has built a Georgia football program where the future is seemingly always right now, the next championship within reach.

The Bulldogs still need to get closer, and there are SEC players available in the portal that can make that happen.

Returning an NFL talent at quarterback like Beck is one thing, but surrounding Beck with elite skill position players is another.

There has been two weeks of talk about mutual interest between talented Florida transfer Trevor Etienne and Georgia.

And now another SEC star is on the Bulldogs radar with Texas A&M receiver Evan Stewart in the portal.

Georgia was among the schools pursuing the former 5-star prospect — and No. 1 receiver and No. 2 overall prospect, per 247Sports — when he was coming out of high school.

Beck, like most any other second-day draft prospect, would not have returned for another season unless confident he could increase his value. Having a strong supporting cast is part of that equation for quarterbacks.

Indeed, players like Etienne and Stewart are on a level that would elevate the Bulldogs’ offense to record-breaking heights when paired with a talent like Beck and an elite offensive line.

There are also incoming Georgia freshmen with great talents, capable of making the sort of impact Jordan Davis, Brock Bowers and George Pickens once did as freshman standouts.

One saying during the Smart Era has always been, “if they’re good enough, they’re old enough.”

Smart has been in this situation before, having seen a three-peat derailed after a program he was in won back-to-back championships.

The 2013 Alabama team was derailed by Auburn on the historical “Kick Six” play and then proceeded to suffer a lackluster Sugar Bowl loss to Oklahoma, 45-31.

It took Nick Saban three seasons to lead his program to another national title after going back-to-back.

Smart and his Georgia coaching staff, as hungry and determined as ever, have no intentions of waiting that long.

If things go just right on this signing day — and in this transfer portal window — Georgia could find itself playing three games in Atlanta next season.