Vanderbilt football was the best college team for one Hawaiian night but

ATHENS — Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea made a bold prediction at the SEC Media Days: “We know that in time,” Lea said, “Vanderbilt football will be the best program in the country.” Lea’s comment seemed so ridiculous that most journalists in the room — working on other content, no doubt — didn’t trust their ears and wanted to wait until the transcript came out.

But, yep, there it was, in black and white, Lea really said it. And if a Vanderbilt head coach could be dumb enough to say something like that, then why wouldn’t one media member be dumb enough to pick the Commodores to win the SEC? RELATED: ESPN analyst has crazy picks, but gets one thing right on Georgia

That actually happened, too, though the SEC office refused to disclose the journalist with the misguided sense of humor. Then came late Saturday night, when Lea’s vision came to fruition. Vanderbilt beat Hawaii 63-10, and for that one day, the Commodores looked like the best program in the country with the largest victory in a game featuring two FBS programs.

If any other Power 5 program beat Hawaii that convincingly, it would be no big deal. But this is “man-bites-dog” stuff from a historical news perspective. The last time Vanderbilt scored over 60 points was in 1969 vs. Davidson (63-8). And, prior to Saturday night, the Commodores hadn’t scored that many points over a current FBS team (Louisville) since 1941 (68-0). For one night -- even if it was very late into the night -- Vanderbilt football warranted conversation. Fact is, the Commodores have become such a poor football program, relative to the rest of the SEC, they aren’t often mentioned. The school’s meager football stadium and lack of commitment to staffing — relative to the rest of the SEC — give the impression Vanderbilt is riding the share, not reinvesting the money it receives from the league’s television package back into football.

Vanderbilt Stadium holds roughly 41,000 -- Kentucky, a basketball school, is next smallest at 61,000. RELATED: Shut-up and dribble, too soon for Kentucky football to talk big If Vanderbilt wasn’t in Nashville, it would most certainly not be a part of the SEC. The Commodores are more than just a prime homecoming opponent: they remain one of the league’s favorite road trips. Where else can opposing fanbases buy up more than half of a visiting stadium and then celebrate their team’s win without risk of confrontation? Vanderbilt people get it — the team has lost 21 straight SEC games, dating back to a 21-14 win over Missouri.