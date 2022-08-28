Vanderbilt football was the best college team for one Hawaiian night but
ATHENS — Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea made a bold prediction at the SEC Media Days:
“We know that in time,” Lea said, “Vanderbilt football will be the best program in the country.”
Lea’s comment seemed so ridiculous that most journalists in the room — working on other content, no doubt — didn’t trust their ears and wanted to wait until the transcript came out.
But, yep, there it was, in black and white, Lea really said it.
And if a Vanderbilt head coach could be dumb enough to say something like that, then why wouldn’t one media member be dumb enough to pick the Commodores to win the SEC?
That actually happened, too, though the SEC office refused to disclose the journalist with the misguided sense of humor.
Then came late Saturday night, when Lea’s vision came to fruition.
Vanderbilt beat Hawaii 63-10, and for that one day, the Commodores looked like the best program in the country with the largest victory in a game featuring two FBS programs.
If any other Power 5 program beat Hawaii that convincingly, it would be no big deal.
But this is “man-bites-dog” stuff from a historical news perspective.
The last time Vanderbilt scored over 60 points was in 1969 vs. Davidson (63-8). And, prior to Saturday night, the Commodores hadn’t scored that many points over a current FBS team (Louisville) since 1941 (68-0).
For one night -- even if it was very late into the night -- Vanderbilt football warranted conversation.
Fact is, the Commodores have become such a poor football program, relative to the rest of the SEC, they aren’t often mentioned.
The school’s meager football stadium and lack of commitment to staffing — relative to the rest of the SEC — give the impression Vanderbilt is riding the share, not reinvesting the money it receives from the league’s television package back into football.
Vanderbilt Stadium holds roughly 41,000 -- Kentucky, a basketball school, is next smallest at 61,000.
If Vanderbilt wasn’t in Nashville, it would most certainly not be a part of the SEC.
The Commodores are more than just a prime homecoming opponent: they remain one of the league’s favorite road trips.
Where else can opposing fanbases buy up more than half of a visiting stadium and then celebrate their team’s win without risk of confrontation?
Vanderbilt people get it — the team has lost 21 straight SEC games, dating back to a 21-14 win over Missouri.
It’s possible the Commodores will beat Missouri again this season, though that would mean winning the program’s first road game since beat Arkansas 45-31 in 2018.
Vanderbilt’s most noteworthy road game of late was the one the program did not show up to play at Georgia.
Cancellations were not uncommon during the Covid-laced 2020 season.
But the Commodores canceled twice on the Bulldogs in a three-week span, managing to get healthy enough to play Tennessee at home in between the scheduled games at Georgia.
The Bulldogs’ outgoing senior class finished its career one game short of becoming the winningest class in Georgia history.
Vanderbilt being Vanderbilt, no one was surprised by the lack of commitment, to the extent former UGA athletic director Greg McGarity essentially predicted the no-show.
But now it’s the Vanderbilt head coach making predictions, and maybe he was clever enough to see that blowout win at Hawaii coming.
“You know what?” Lea thought to himself in the days leading up to the SEC Media Days, “for one day we just might be the best team in college football.”
Or, Lea might well have been following the rules of coach-speak, which allows for coaches to attempt to speak things into existence.
The Commodores’ staff and players looked bought in at Hawaii, on the road, away from the hostile visiting fans that overrun their home stadium.
“We wanted to set a statement,” Vanderbilt senior safety Maxwell Worship said, per the school’s website.
“We wanted the whole world really to see we’re a different team this year. We’re going to earn everybody’s respect this year.”
Vanderbilt will start 2-0 with a win over Elon next Saturday, and then a Wake Forest team likely still missing its marquee quarterback comes to town.
The fourth game of the Commodores’ season is a winnable road trip to Northern Illinois.
It’s possible the Commodores could start 4-0 before facing ….. Alabama?
Believe it or not, it was only five years ago that some felt Vanderbilt capable of beating the Crimson Tide after the Commodores beat (checks notes) No. 18-ranked Kansas State by a 14-7 count in Week 3 of the 2017 season.
A Nashville columnist penned at that time: “Mason might be the most secure head coach in the SEC not named Saban. And he might beat Saban on Saturday, when No. 1 Alabama brings a whole bunch of fans and future NFL players to Vanderbilt Stadium.”
The Crimson Tide won 59-0, of course, though Mason — one of the better coaches in recent Vanderbilt history —managed to last through the 2020 season on the strength of his three-year win streak over Tennessee (2016-18).
The Commodores actually beat the Vols five out of seven years between 2012-2018, success not seen in that rivalry since the 1920s.
So there it is, more Vanderbilt football information that anyone likely planned on reading all season, must less in one story.
The Commodores will likely go back to being the Washington Generals of the SEC in another month, but for now, Vanderbilt fans can celebrate.
At Georgia, people are just hoping the Commodores show up for their scheduled game on Oct 15.
Earning football respect in Hawaii is one thing, doing it in the SEC is another.