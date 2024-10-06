ATHENS — Vanderbilt stunned No. 1-ranked Alabama 40-35 in Nashville, but fans at Sanford Stadium were treated to highlights throughout the afternoon.

It was the Commodores’ first win in history against a Top 5-ranked team — now 1-60 — while the Tide fell to 64-4 while No. 1 facing an unranked team.

Carson Beck, meanwhile, was focused on beating Auburn 31-13 between the hedges in a hot, physical football game.

The Georgia quarterback, however, couldn’t help but notice the Vanderbilt-Alabama game being shown during the heat of the Bulldogs’ battle.

“We’re focused on this game, they kept putting it up on the TV, and all our fans are cheering,” Beck said, “and we’re like, ‘lock-in man, just focus on this,’ we’re sitting here playing this gam trying to win.

“It is what it is, I don’t know the score, I haven’t been watching at all, but it is what it is.”

What it is, Georgia coach Kirby Smart indicated, is SEC football.

“Nothing shocks me about our league, look at Texas A&M and Missouri, welcome to the SEC, it’s hard every week, and I have a feeling it’s not going to stop,” Smart said.

“When you ride the wave of emotion, you get caught on the bottom of the wave sometimes.”

Indeed, Alabama was dancing and celebrating touchdowns even when trailing Vanderbilt, as confident as it was in charging to a 28-0 lead against Georgia the week before en route to a 41-34 victory.

First-year Tide coach Kalen DeBoer said he told his team at the start of the fourth quarter, when they were down 30-28, to “just keep playing …we’re moving the ball up and down the field, make every yard, every point hard, and worry about the next play.”

The Alabama defense, which gave up 27 points in the second half to Georgia, proceeded to give up 40 more to a Vanderbilt team that had lost 23 straight in the series with the Tide.

The Commodores out-gained Alabama 418-396, running out the final 2:46 on the clock after the Tide pulled within a score by picking up four first downs and 54 yards on seven plays.

There was nothing flukey about it.

To Smart’s point about SEC parity, six weeks into the season three Top 10 SEC teams have been beaten by unranked SEC opposition: Kentucky over then-No. 6 Ole Miss (20-17), Texas A&M over No. 9 Missouri (41-10) and then Vanderbilt over No. 1 Alabama 40-35.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia became College Football’s newest Cinderella Story, having started his career at the New Mexico Military Institute (2021-22) before a two-year stint at New Mexico State (2022-23) led to a historic moment in SEC history.

Pavia outplayed Heisman Trophy favorite Jalen Milroe by completing 16 of 20 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns, also rushing for 56 yards.

Milroe threw a costly Pick-6 in the first quarter that helped Vandy jump to a 13-0 lead, finishing 19-of-25 passing for 312 yards with a touchdown and rushed for 10 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

“It’s all God’s timing, literally from the jump,” Pavia said excitedly in his postgame field interview. “God gave me a vision when I was a little kid …

I’m super thankful.”

Commodores coach Clark Lea, a former Vanderbilt player now 12-29 overall and 3-23 in SEC action in his fourth year leading the program, said more is ahead.

“This isn’t a finish point, but it’s a hell of an arrival for tonight,” Lea said. “I love this university, I love this dream, let’s go get some more.

“This is what Vanderbilt football needs to be about, big wins on big stages, we’re going to go get some more.”