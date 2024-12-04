ATHENS — The CFP Selection Committee determined Georgia worthy of moving two spots up after beating Georgia Tech 44-42 in 8 overtimes — closer to a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoffs.

The other big news was that Alabama moved one game closer to a spot in the 12-team field, dependent on if Clemson can upset SMU in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday.

The Bulldogs case for making the CFP field — win or lose — is strength by their No. 5 ranking and the No. 2 rank of the Texas team they will face in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.

If Georgia wins the 4 p.m. game on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium over the Longhorns, it will receive a first-round bye and play on Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl.

But in the event of a Georgia loss to Texas — UGA opened as a 2 1/2-point underdog — it seems extremely likely the Bulldogs would still make the 12-team CFP field and perhaps even host a first-round game on campus based on the current rankings.

Consider, Georgia already has a convincing 30-15 head-to-head win over the Longhorns in Austin this season, which the committee would have to take into consideration when evaluating the Bulldogs in its final rankings, which will come out at noon on Sunday.

Further, Manuel identified two key data points that could work to Georgia’s advantage in the rankings should it lose to Texas in the SEC Championship Game.

Manuel noted that Ole Miss stayed ahead of South Carolina in the rankings because it had a head-to-head win over the Gamecocks earlier this season.

That data point would seem to benefit Georgia greatly when the committee re-ranks the teams, with Tennessee — a team the Bulldogs beat handily (31-17) some 2 1/2 weeks ago — currently ranked at No. 7.

The Vols did not play Texas, so it would seem difficult for the committee to justify dropping Georgia below Tennessee even should UGA lose the SEC title game — barring a blowout loss, or injury to a key player, such as quarterback Carson Beck.

Further, Manuel said, when challenged over how remaining ACC regular-season games might affect Miami’s schedule strength and current standing, “We’re not going backward and re-ranking teams based on who wins or loses in the championship games.”

This question was asked because Manuel said on the ESPN telecast that, “Those teams that are not playing cannot be adjusted where they are compared to other teams that are not playing.”

That would seem to indicate that, because Georgia and Tennessee have both been evaluated with 10-2 records at this moment, and the Bulldogs have come out ranked two spots ahead of the Vols, there would need to be a severe circumstance to shuffle or change the order of Georgia and Tennessee.

If that logical sequence does indeed apply, with the Bulldogs staying ahead of Tennessee in the rankings, UGA could stay ranked within the top eight teams and host a first-round CFP playoff game on Dec. 20 or Dec. 21.

Manuel, however, stopped short of locking a hypothetical 10-3 Georgia in ahead of a 10-2 Tennessee, when asked by DawgNation about the potential application of those two data points he applied in other current CFP circumstances.

“I can’t tell you exactly how the committee will look, it depends on the outcome of the game as we watch the game and results of the game and the outcomes as to whether or not teams will move above, below other teams that are ranked in the Top 25.

“Again, it’s asking a question I can’t tell you the answer, because we have not, as a committee seen the outcome of the games, so we’ve evaluated both teams, we’ve ranked Georgia higher than Tennessee, Georgia beat Tennessee, so they are where they are based on the evaluation and the analysis that the committee did.

“We consider multiple data points, strength of schedule, all kinds of data that we look at. We look at the tape, we look at film, we look at games that are live, or look at them in terms of the film and re-look at some of them so we know the strengths and the weaknesses and comparisons that these teams have, so there are a lot of data points.

“I mentioned a few that you just mentioned, but there’s a depth to it, in a way, a process that all 13 members can communicate, unless they are recused, about a team and how they see it and that’s the beauty of the committee.

There’s not one person making the determination, there’s not one stat, or data point that determines how we rank the teams, and so we will see how the game goes, and we will definitely re-rank, as we see the results of the games, again, with a high regard for those teams that have made the championships … "

The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, took a big step toward securing an at-large bid as it was ranked ahead of Miami. — an order of finish that CFP committee chairman Warde Manuel indicated will not change with neither team playing in its respective conference championship game.

“What it really came down to is Alabama is 3-1 against current Top 25 teams and Miami is 0-1, (and) Alabama is 6-1 against teams above .500 and Miami is 4-2,” Manuel said on the ESPN CFP selection show on Tuesday night.

“Both have had some losses that weren’t what they wanted out of those games, but in the last three games, Miami has lost twice, and so for us, in evaluating their body of work, we felt that Alabama got the edge over Miami.”

The takeaway is if No. 8 SMU beats No. 17 Clemson in the ACC Championship Game, Alabama will be in the 12-team field.

A Tigers’ upset over the Mustangs in the ACC title game in Charlotte, however, would give Clemson an automatic bid and put the committee in position to evaluate whether or not to drop SMU below Alabama in the at-large pool.

Manuel said he could not project how the committee would rank SMU and Alabama should that scenario unfold.

Here are the current rankings, and each team’s next game:

1. Oregon 12-0 (vs. Penn State, Big Ten title game)

2. Texas 11-1 (vs, Georgia, SEC title game)

3. Penn State 11-1 (vs. Oregon, Big Ten title game)

4. Notre Dame 11-1 (hosting first-round CFP game)

5. Georgia 10-2 (vs. Texas, SEC title game)

6. Ohio State 10-2 (first-round CFP game)

7. Tennessee 10-2 (first-round CFP game)

8. SMU 11-1 (vs. Clemson, ACC title game)

9. Indiana 11-1 (first-round CFP game)

10. Boise State 11-1 (MWC title game)

11. Alabama 9-3 (TBD)

12. Miami 10-2 (bowl game)

13. Ole Miss 9-3 (bowl game)

14. South Carolina 9-3 (bowl game)

15. Arizona State 10-2 (Big 12 title game vs. Iowa State)

16. Iowa State 10-2 (Big 12 title game vs. Arizona State)

17. Clemson 9-3 (ACC title game vs. SMU)

18. BYU 10-2 (bowl game)

19. Missouri 9-3 (bowl game)

20. UNLV 10-2 (vs., Boise State, MWC title game)

21. Illinois 9-3 (bowl game)

22. Syracuse 9-3 (bowl game)

23. Colorado 9-3 (bowl game)

24. Army 10-1 (AAC title game vs. Tulane)

25. Memphis 10-2 (bowl game)

Current seedings

A) If season were to end today, based on projections from current rankings, will change with result of conference title games, Sunday CFP rankings

B) The four highest-ranked conference championship game winners receive a top-four seed and first-round bye. The fifth highest-ranked conference championship game winner, currently the Big 12 championship game winner, is guaranteed a spot in the 12-team field and will be granted the No. 12 seed if ranked outside the Top 12. The other at-large teams are ranked by the committee and then seeded in order accordingly)

1. Oregon (projected Big Ten chanp, first-round bye)

2. Texas (projected SEC champ, first-round bye)

3. SMU (projected ACC champ, first-round bye)

4. Boise State (projected MWC chao first-round bye)

5. Penn State

6. Notre Dame

7. Georgia

8. Ohio State

9. Tennessee

10. Indiana

11. Alabama

12. Arizona State