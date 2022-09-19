Georgia players determined to ensure Will Muschamp made victorious return to South Carolina

ATHENS — There was no “Game Ball” presentation for Will Muschamp, but the sentiment was there for the Georgia defensive coordinator. “He definitely didn’t talk about it, but we know where he came from,” UGA linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said after the Bulldogs beat a South Carolina program Muschamp once served as head coach. “We wanted to dedicate this game to him and put our soul and heart into this game, and let him leave with a happy face.”

Muschamp was fired after a 2-5 start to the 2020 season, taking a $12.9 million buyout after a 28-30 tenure from 2016-20. Coach Kirby Smart hired Muschamp as an analyst before elevating him to position coach when Scott Cochran took a leave of absence before the 2021 season to deal with personal issues. Muschamp, who was the Gamecocks’ head coach from 2016-2020, oversaw a defense on Saturday that didn’t allow South Carolina into the end zone until there was less than a minute left in a 48-7 victory.