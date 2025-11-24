Georgia offensive lineman Nyier Daniels was arrested on Sunday and faces over a dozen charges, including three felonies.

Daniels’s mother was also arrested in Jackson County, with new details from Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald revealing what led to the arrests.

Per Weiszer, Commerce police say that Daniels was driving more than 100 miles per hour in a 25 MPH zone in Commerce, Georgia. The police had already pulled over Brandi Canada Green, Daniels’s mother, when Daniels drove by. At that point, an officer began to pursue Daniels.

As the chase of Daniels ensued, the police allege that Green’s car “entered the roadway in front of the Commerce Police Department supervisor and was blocking the supervisor from passing to assist the officer in the chase.”

Green was going over 100 miles per hour according to Commerce Chief of Police Jeff Drossman and would not pull over despite attempts being made by the supervisor. Eventually, the supervisor passed Green in an effort to catch up with Daniels. However, police lost sight of Daniels on I-85 South at mile marker 144. The police then waited for Green to pass by.

Green was charged with felony fleeing from an officer, along with misdemeanor charges of speeding, obstruction, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and two charges of running a stop sign.

Green was booked in Jackson County jail at 8:51 a.m., per the Jackson County jail log.

Daniels was then booked at 10 a.m., after a Georgia football coach brought Daniels to the Jackson County police department to turn himself in.

As of Monday morning, Daniels and Green are both still in jail.

Daniels was charged with three felonies — one count of felony fleeing from an officer and two counts of second-degree child cruelty — per the updated Jackson County jail log. Daniels was also charged with 10 misdemeanor charges, including reckless driving and exceeding maximum limits.

A full arrest report has not yet been released.

Georgia put out a statement on Daniels on Sunday. The redshirt freshman from Newark, New Jersey, has appeared in three games this season, including Saturday’s 35-3 win over Charlotte.

“We are aware of the charges and are currently in the process of gathering additional information,” a Georgia team spokesman said. “This is a pending legal matter and we will not have further comment at this time.”

According to a report from Rusty Mansell of DawgsHQ, Daniels is no longer a part of the team. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is set to speak to reporters on Monday just after noon.

Georgia takes on Georgia Tech this Friday, with the game set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.