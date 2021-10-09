Auburn DB ejected after brutal hit on Stetson Bennett

On the play around the goal line in the second quarter, Bennett kept the ball on a run towards the sidelines. And he was blasted by Monday, who lowered his head to make the tackle.

One of Auburn’s best defenders was kicked out of the game for a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit on Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Somehow, despite appearing to be knocked silly, Bennett jumped up and ran to the huddle.

Monday wasn’t as fortunate, as he was ejected from the game for targeting.

UGA scored on the next play with a one-yard touchdown run by Zamir White.

On UGA’s next offensive series, the Bulldogs took advantage of Monday’s absence by throwing a 45-yard bomb to Ladd McConkey, setting up another touchdown.