(2) Georgia
17
2nd QTR
2:39
3
(22) Auburn
  • Vanderbilt
    0
    Final
    (10) Florida
    42
    (8) Arkansas
    51
    Final
    (12) Ole Miss
    52
  • North Texas
    7
    2nd QTR
    9:09
    Missouri
    21
    LSU
    Sat, 10/9 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    Kentucky
    (1) Alabama
    Sun, 10/10 on CBS @12:00 AM ET
    (15) Texas A&M
    South Carolina
    20
    Final
    Tennessee
    45
Auburn DB ejected after brutal hit on Stetson Bennett

Stetson Bennett did not miss a play after taking a brutal hit to the head in the first quarter (AP)
Special
Posted

One of Auburn’s best defenders was kicked out of the game for a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit on Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.

On the play around the goal line in the second quarter, Bennett kept the ball on a run towards the sidelines. And he was blasted by Monday, who lowered his head to make the tackle.

Somehow, despite appearing to be knocked silly, Bennett jumped up and ran to the huddle.

Monday wasn’t as fortunate, as he was ejected from the game for targeting.

UGA scored on the next play with a one-yard touchdown run by Zamir White.

On UGA’s next offensive series, the Bulldogs took advantage of Monday’s absence by throwing a 45-yard bomb to Ladd McConkey, setting up another touchdown.

