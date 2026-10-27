Florida week is finally here and for the first time in six years, there’s real stakes on the line for both teams.

On this episode of DawgNation’s On The Beat podcast, our insiders Mike Griffith and Cody Chaffins are in Athens after Kirby Smart’s Florida press conference.

Our crew will reveal the three nuggets from Smart that really stood out, including an update on UGA’s injury situation, dealing with Florida’s two QBs and RB Jaden Baugh.

Later, Cody gets caught on his sideline stories in our Boots On The Ground segment.

Cody asked Kirby about the difference for a QB in sliding or diving, plus the UGA player who is the best bowler and some behind the scenes with Smart and Mark Richt at the Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl.

Finally, Mike puts a wrap on another wild college football weekend with the teams he thought made the biggest moves in his new AP Poll.

On the Beat airs every Monday at 7pm.