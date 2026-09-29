UGA dominated Oklahoma but Kirby Smart says he seems alarm bells, so how worried is he?

On this episode of DawgNation’s On The Beat podcast, we breakdown what Kirby had to say about the “lull” in the third quarter and what the stats show about the Dawgs explosive plays.

Then, it’s Cody’s Boots on the Ground segment, taking a look at Nate Frazier’s and Tyriq Green’s injuries.

Plus why Kirby Smart said Rasean Dinkins’ forced fumble was the highlight of the game and the pep talk he gave to Demello Jones before taking the field. And we see the 5-star recruit who was having the best time on Saturday.

Finally, we get Mike’s 30-thousand foot on the SEC and what he thinks of Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama and South Carolina.

Our 2026 DawgNation Invasions will be at COSM in Atlanta for Georgia-Florida on Oct 31. And at the Lyric in Downtown Oxford on Nov 7.

To purchase tickets go to https://www.dawgnation.com/tailgate