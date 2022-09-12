Georgia opens as large road favorite at South Carolina

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are favored to beat the Gamecocks by 24.5 points in a noon kickoff (TV: ESPN) at Williams-Brice Stadium.

But have the Gamecocks improved enough? And, can Beamer’s South Carolina program account for the two defensive starters it lost to injury against a loaded Bulldogs’ team?

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said his team improved last Saturday despite a hard-fought 44-30 loss at No. 10 Arkansas last Saturday.

Beamer knows his South Carolina has its work cut out for it, saying “it looks like they haven’t missed much,” when asked his initial impression of a Georgia team that lost 15 players to the NFL draft.

Smart, meanwhile, had the benefit of what amounted to a glorified scrimmage with Samford last Saturday, a 33-0 name-your-score win. The FCS school begged for the mercy of a 12-minute shortened fourth quarter, ready to take its check and go home after serving as a punching bag.

Georgia got its starters enough work against Samford to stay sharp while providing a shot in the arm to team morale by getting young players and backups into the action.